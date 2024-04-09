Charges pressed against Jerusalem man who built and distributed pipe bombs

The State Prosecutor's Office filed charges on Monday against Mohammed Mahisan from Jerusalem, for his connection with terrorist organizations, manufacturing explosives, and throwing fireworks and incendiary bottles at security forces during demonstrations. The indictment attributes ten charges to Mahisan for various offenses.

According to the charges, filed by attorney Pua Ben-Tov from the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office (Criminal), Mahisan manufactured and stored pipe bombs and incendiary bottles at his home, and was in contact with an entity from which he received flags of the Islamic Jihad and fireworks for use in demonstrations.

The charges further stated that Mahisan distributed the fireworks and incendiary bottles during demonstrations, and also used fireworks to prepare an explosive device.

Mahisan's terrorism spree

On the first day of Operation Swords of Iron, Mahisan prepared a pipe bomb, took it to violent demonstrations in the Isawiya neighborhood, and threw it at a Border Police vehicle. Three days later, at another demonstration, he threw a pipe bomb at a police jeep. In another incident, he, along with others, prepared 50 incendiary bottles, which were thrown at security forces. Pipe bomb confiscated from Fureidis youths suspected of targeting police‏ (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, during last year's Ramadan, Mahisan participated in a demonstration near the mosque adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where hundreds of people barricaded themselves at that time. That morning, fireworks were fired at security forces. He also took part in the disturbances that occurred in October 2022, following the shooting attack carried out by the terrorist Odai Tamimi, in which soldier Noa Zer was killed.

The charges attribute twelve charges to Mahisan for terrorist acts, including intentional aggravated assault, attempted arson, affiliation with a terrorist organization, weapons offenses, rioting, attempted assault on a police officer, and more.