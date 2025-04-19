US strikes Houthis again, Hezbollah chief says terror group won't disarm

breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a video speech on Friday that he strongly opposes the organization's disarmament.

"Israel is talking about disarming the resistance in order to neutralize it," Qassem said. "Anyone who thinks that we will be in a position of weakness that will allow Israel to enter all of Lebanon - that will not happen. If anyone thinks that we are weak and that we will accept what they say, then he is very mistaken."