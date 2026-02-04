An IDF reserve officer was severely wounded on Tuesday night during routine operational activity near the yellow line in northern Gaza, after terrorists opened fire on troops, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital and his family was notified, according to the military. The IDF said armored units and Israel Air Force aircraft struck targets in the area and called the incident a blatant violation of the current ceasefire agreement.

Additionally, earlier on Tuesday, terrorists in Jericho threw rocks at IDF soldiers. The soldiers responded by opening fire, killing one of the terrorists and injuring several others.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

No IDF injuries were reported during the incident.

Terrorist activity continues in Gaza, West Bank as Phase II of ceasefire moves forward

This week, Israel fully reopened the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt for pedestrians, the first step in moving toward Phase II of the US-backed ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.