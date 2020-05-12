The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Diaspora Ministry holds event for COVID-19-hit Jewish communities

Our heart beats as one, we must stand together in hard times’ says Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely of Israel and Jewish Diaspora

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 12, 2020 22:24
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19 (photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Jerusalem's Old City lit during Diaspora Ministry solidarity event for Jewish communities hit by COVID-19
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
The Diaspora Affairs Ministry conducted an event on Tuesday night outside the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem to express solidarity with Jewish communities around the world which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the event, Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely expressed her concern for Jews in the US, France, and the UK where the number of deaths from the disease in each country is in the hundreds, as well as in the Italian Jewish community where the number of victims is smaller.
The flags of those countries were projected onto the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem outside the Jaffa Gate as a message of support.
“To those who have suffered loss of life we want to send message of prayer and healing from Jerusalem to the Jewish communities in Paris, London, Rome, and New York,” said Hotovely.
“Jewish communities have stood besides Israel during war and terror, and celebrated with us during times of triumph.
“Today we stand with you.”
The minister noted that the minor Jewish holiday of Lag Ba’omer which fell on Tuesday commemorates the cessation of a plague recorded by the Talmud that killed 24,000 disciples of the sage Rabbi Akiva, and that the reason given for the plague by the Talmud was a lack of respect Rabbi Akiva’s students showed one another.
“The plague stopped on Lag Ba’omer and therefore this day symbolizes unity. Our heart beats as one, and we must stand together in hard times. We hope and pray that our prayers for an end to this plague will be answered.”


