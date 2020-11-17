Edelstein in Eilat: We need to make sure no visitors have COVID-19

"I ask the public not to come here without a negative coronavirus test. Not only those traveling to a hotel, but anyone who wants to enter the city and has no exemption should come with a valid coronavirus check," said Edelstein, who expressed joy that it will "finally be possible to go on vacation in Israel."

The health minister stressed that the government is trying to consider residents of the area and give test exemptions to workers and children up to the age of 10 and those in special education, but warned "if we exempt a lot of people, the project here will be very short."

On Monday, the coronavirus cabinet approved a plan to allow Eilat and the Dead Sea areas to receive visitors. Entering these areas will require taking a coronavirus test up to 72 hours before arrival. Local residents and employees will be allowed to present a test conducted one week before arriving or to be tested for free in a rapid test center in Eilat.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Tobias Siegel contributed to this report.

