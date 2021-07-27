The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Endangered wildlife in northern Israel killed in suspected poisoning

Since the 1950s, the extinction of multiple species, particularly birds of prey, in the region has been directly linked to the use of poisonous pesticides.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 27, 2021 07:55
The carcass of a Jackal found in the Upper Galilee. (photo credit: GUY ZOHARONI /NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
The carcass of a Jackal found in the Upper Galilee.
(photo credit: GUY ZOHARONI /NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
An estimated 20 carcasses of wild animals have been found in the Upper Galilee since Sunday, leading the Nature and Parks Authority to suspect an intentional widespread effort to poison wildlife in the area.
A farmer in the area has been detained as part of the investigation launched by officials from the Nature and Parks Authority, and it is suspected that the intentional poisoning was carried out through the use of an illegal pesticide which poisoned the animals internally.
Among the wildlife killed was a golden jackal, hedgehogs, and foxes. The carcass of a rare and endangered white-tailed eagle was also found.
The carcass of a White-Tailed Eagle found in the Upper Galilee. (Credit: GUY ZOHARONI /NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)The carcass of a White-Tailed Eagle found in the Upper Galilee. (Credit: GUY ZOHARONI /NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Nature and Parks Authority officials are continuing to work in the area to search for more animals affected by the poison, and for the people involved in the possibly deliberate use of the banned pesticide.
"Poisoning is one of the most difficult issues and has a dramatic impact in the country and we have a national responsibility to prevent it. Until a heavy sentence is imposed, no solution will be found to the problem," said Nature and Parks Authority director Shaul Goldstein.
In a statement, the authority reminded the public that even good-faith use of banned pesticides is illegal and a serious violation of the law, as it severely damages the local wildlife and nature as a whole.
Since the 1950s, the extinction of multiple species, particularly birds of prey, in the region has been directly linked to the use of poisonous pesticides.


Tags nature wildlife in israel Israel Nature and Parks Authority animal abuse endangered wildlife
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to take a bigger step for the environment - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by