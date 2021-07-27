Endangered wildlife in northern Israel killed in suspected poisoning

An estimated 20 carcasses of wild animals have been found in the Upper Galilee since Sunday, leading the Nature and Parks Authority to suspect an intentional widespread effort to poison wildlife in the area.A farmer in the area has been detained as part of the investigation launched by officials from the Nature and Parks Authority, and it is suspected that the intentional poisoning was carried out through the use of an illegal pesticide which poisoned the animals internally.Among the wildlife killed was a golden jackal, hedgehogs, and foxes. The carcass of a rare and endangered white-tailed eagle was also found. Nature and Parks Authority officials are continuing to work in the area to search for more animals affected by the poison, and for the people involved in the possibly deliberate use of the banned pesticide.
"Poisoning is one of the most difficult issues and has a dramatic impact in the country and we have a national responsibility to prevent it. Until a heavy sentence is imposed, no solution will be found to the problem," said Nature and Parks Authority director Shaul Goldstein.In a statement, the authority reminded the public that even good-faith use of banned pesticides is illegal and a serious violation of the law, as it severely damages the local wildlife and nature as a whole.Since the 1950s, the extinction of multiple species, particularly birds of prey, in the region has been directly linked to the use of poisonous pesticides.