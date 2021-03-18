'Exciting': Ambulance driver helps deliver baby in unexpected house call

"He sounded like he was really stressed. He blacked out and forgot the number to Magen David Adom (MDA)," Schachde said. "I understood immediately that his wife was about to go into labor ."

This was the second time in his life that he had been called to help during a surprise labor at home.

"Without thinking twice, I turned the car siren on and dashed over there [to the apartment]," said Schachde. He also alerted MDA immediately for medical help.

Schachde happened to be in the area, as he was on a call at the Mazor psychological center in Acre.

He arrived shortly at the apartment building, ready with his birthing tools.

MDA staff followed, and about 20 minutes later, they delivered a baby girl.

The mother has since been transferred to the hospital's maternity ward, the Galilee Medical Center said.

The hospital added that the baby weighed 2.770 kg. at birth.

"That was such an exciting moment," Schachde said.

