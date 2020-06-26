Extremist group publishes pamphlet on how to go 'undercover' at LGBT rally

As Jerusalem gears up for its annual LGBT pride festivities, an opposing Jewish far-right organization published a special pamphlet detailing for its activists how to infiltrate rallies by acting like an "LGBT person" for the purpose of causing disruptions, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

It includes guidelines which explain how to "infiltrate" this year's pride events for the purpose of causing disruptions, and even come with aiding tools such an "LGBT language" dictionary and a body language guide which includes long hugging. The extremist group is an anti-coexistence group known as Lehava which is known for opposing issues such as inter-faith marriage and joint Jewish-Arab initiatives.The pamphlet was published, apparently unironically, during a recent briefing held by the organization.

Listed on the pamphlet are several categories, such as Dress Code; Behavior Patterns; LGBT Language [Dictionary] and instructions detailing what to do in the event of an arrest.

Under the Dress Code category, activists are given instructions on how to blend into the crowd so as to better disrupt the parade from the inside.

"In order to blend into the crowd, you must dress like an LGBT person," the pamphlet reads. According to the pamphlet, this includes dressing in colorful clothing and not dressing modestly. It additionally provides information on how to wear a fitting kipah (Jewish head covering.)

"Anyone who goes without a kipah, can go without one, however, under no circumstance should you arrive with a large kipah, you must only arrive in a small kipah, even colorful. In place of a kipah, one can also wear a colorful, weird, or ridiculous hat."

Under the behavior section, the pamphlet illustrates ways to to talk and act like an "LGBT person", such as "flamboyant body movements i.e. speaking with your hands" and "loud voices, there should be no usage of quiet voice while you're around this community."

"Beware! They tend to express themselves with long handshakes and hugs, please be cautious and keep your distance," the pamphlet says. Perhaps the saddest instruction, although slightly inappropriate for the coronavirus period, is the one that details hugging and long hand holding.

Every year Israel holds pride parades in many of its cities, in which tens of thousands of people attend, and every year opposing activists come to try and disrupt the events, leading to security forces to take proactive action both during and prior to the parade.