The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Extremist group publishes pamphlet on how to go 'undercover' at LGBT rally

The pamphlet comes with aiding tools such a "LGBT language" dictionary and a body language guide which includes long hugging.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 26, 2020 03:48
TAKING PART in a previous year’s Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
TAKING PART in a previous year’s Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As Jerusalem gears up for its annual LGBT pride festivities, an opposing Jewish far-right organization published a special pamphlet detailing for its activists how to infiltrate rallies by acting like an "LGBT person" for the purpose of causing disruptions, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.
The extremist group is an anti-coexistence group known as Lehava which is known for opposing issues such as inter-faith marriage and joint Jewish-Arab initiatives.
The pamphlet was published, apparently unironically, during a recent briefing held by the organization.
It includes guidelines which explain how to "infiltrate" this year's pride events for the purpose of causing disruptions, and even come with aiding tools such an "LGBT language" dictionary and a body language guide which includes long hugging. 
Listed on the pamphlet are several categories, such as Dress Code; Behavior Patterns; LGBT Language [Dictionary] and instructions detailing what to do in the event of an arrest.
Under the Dress Code category, activists are given instructions on how to blend into the crowd so as to better disrupt the parade from the inside. 
"In order to blend into the crowd, you must dress like an LGBT person," the pamphlet reads. According to the pamphlet, this includes dressing in colorful clothing and not dressing modestly. It additionally provides information on how to wear a fitting kipah (Jewish head covering.)
"Anyone who goes without a kipah, can go without one, however, under no circumstance should you arrive with a large kipah, you must only arrive in a small kipah, even colorful. In place of a kipah, one can also wear a colorful, weird, or ridiculous hat."
Under the behavior section, the pamphlet illustrates ways to to talk and act like an "LGBT person", such as "flamboyant body movements i.e. speaking with your hands" and "loud voices, there should be no usage of quiet voice while you're around this community." 
Perhaps the saddest instruction, although slightly inappropriate for the coronavirus period, is the one that details hugging and long hand holding. 
"Beware! They tend to express themselves with long handshakes and hugs, please be cautious and keep your distance," the pamphlet says.
Every year Israel holds pride parades in many of its cities, in which tens of thousands of people attend, and every year opposing activists come to try and disrupt the events, leading to security forces to take proactive action both during and prior to the parade.
Security forces have had to bolster their man power, especially since 2015 when Yishai Schissel, a haredi Orthodox man, infiltrated the Jerusalem pride parade and went on a stabbing rampage where he killed 16 year-old Shira Bank, and wounded six others.


Tags Jerusalem LGBT lehava
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by