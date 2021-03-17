First Israeli kosher restaurant opens in Dubai following normalization

From wedding photographers in Israel, to restaurateurs in Dubai, life has changed overnight for 25-year-olds Elroi Worcman and Avichai Kadosh.

The two friends have opened Dubai’s first Israeli restaurant, a kosher concept with views of the iconic Burj Al Arab, Mul Hayam. It really is as its Hebrew name suggests, opposite the sea, set in a small fishing port along the picturesque Dubai coastline.

Worcman, from Beersheva, first came to Dubai on one of the first direct flights in November, on Flydubai. As he was in his 24-hour quarantine awaiting his PCR test results, he tuned into the Israeli news, only to hear of threats to Israelis holidaying in the Gulf city, in the wake of the Abraham Accords.

“If you’d have told me back then that I would be opening a Kosher restaurant and changing my life to be here in Dubai, I wouldn't have believed you,” he said, the trip his first visit to an Arab country. “I was wondering then what I was doing, so it's a huge transformation. Even now, it feels like a dream.”

For Kadosh, the change has been equally as surreal. From his home in Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, the move would have seemed absurd just a few months ago and even now, his friends and family find it hard to comprehend the idea of his living in the once hostile nation.

The orthodox Jew visited Dubai in December with his family, and like Worcman, felt there was a lack of good quality, affordable kosher food. Some small catering operations now run in the city, and there is a kosher restaurant in the Armani hotel, but it remains over priced and low standard.

So with a combination of luck and Israeli ‘chutzpah’, the two have done what dozens had already been trying to do before they even arrived. “When we went to the Chabad house and told them we needed them to supervise the restaurant because we were opening an Israeli restaurant, they said we were maybe the 100th person or more to come and tell them that,” smiled Kadosh.

The difference was, they were indeed the first, to have found local partners to help get them started, and were ready to launch. It has taken some special friendships to get around the procedures still, which are in the process of changing in the wake of the normalization agreement announced on August 13th. Banks are yet to set up and visas for Israelis still to be processed, but as is the Israeli way, the two young men have found solutions.

More than just a restaurant, the two Israelis see it as a lighthouse, a beacon of hope to bring people together. The chef is Pakistani. He prays on Friday before returning to cook shabbat dinners. One of their most supportive friends is a Palestinian and now, they have Emirati business partners, and the hope is to have more Arabs working with them too.

They both wear their kippot openly in the streets and have so far, had nothing but warm welcomes from all those who discover they are Israeli, including a Pakistani uber driver who could recite Torah. It is a long way from the fear they would have felt in an Arab country ten or 15 years ago, they say.

“People in the beginning were looking at us with curiosity,” says Kadosh, “but we never felt any sense of fear. In fact, we were made to feel very welcome.”

It has not been easy to source the kosher ingredients they needed, however, unlike cities like New York where they are more readily available, but slowly, things are changing. Certified under the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification, the restaurant already boasts a wide menu including shakshouka, baked salmon, humus with eggs, and Israeli favorites such as lemon and mint juice.

The fortune to have befallen them has not gone unnoticed and friends back home, just coming out of what has been an oppressive year of lockdowns, are cheering for them.

“Friends in Israel see this and they're amazed because most of them just left the army and are doing basic jobs and earning some money, planning what to study and what to do,” said Kadosh.

“Suddenly they see their friend who was studying with them in the same class, opening the first Israeli place in Dubai and hosting some very important people, making history. They are very impressed and supportive.”

There is a sense of responsibility on the mature young men's shoulders - aware that they are ambassadors for a misunderstood people, who for decades have been badly portrayed around the region and wider world, in addition to having faced several media reports of Israelis behaving badly in the city since travel opened in November.

“Most of the mess going on around the world between people is miscommunication and nowadays, when we can actually meet with these people, we can start breaking down these barriers,” said Worcman.

The beauty of Dubai, with its almost 200 nationalities working and living together, is that these bridges can be built day to day. Kadosh added: “It’s our dream to meet with Iranians, Iraqis, and as many people from this region as we can, and show them that all we want is peace.”