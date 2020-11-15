The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Five arrested for illegally abusing and hunting a porcupine

When Border Patrol officers and volunteers searched the suspicious backpack in the backseat of their car, they found the lifeless porcupine.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 08:39
The porcupine, taken from the backpack, November 14, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The porcupine, taken from the backpack, November 14, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Five individuals were arrested in the Galilee for illegally hunting a porcupine, Israeli Police reported on Saturday. Border Police officers and volunteers searched their car after spotting a suspicious backpack in the back seat.
The five arrestees are residents of Arraba and Rameh, Arab towns in the lower Galilee, located east of Karmiel.
The car approached one of the crossings near Kibbutz Gonen, southeast of Kiryat Shmona, and a large backpack in the backseat of the car raised the suspicions of the officers. 
When they searched the backpack, they found the lifeless form of a porcupine. It had signs of severe physical abuse.
The search then extended to the trunk of the car, where the officers found hunting gear, as well as long sticks, attesting to the severity of the abuse suffered by the porcupine.
Porcupines are a protected species under Israeli law. They are also the largest class of rodents found in Israel.
They are protected even though they are not (yet) at risk of extinction.


