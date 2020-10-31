Followers steal dead Druze Sheik from hospital to hold mass funeral

On Friday afternoon, Sheikh Abu Zain al-Din Hassan Halabi, a important spriritual leader and public figure in the Druze community living in Majdal Shams, passed away after a battle with the novel coronavirus.

Later that evening, dozens of members of the community arrived at Ziv Hospital in Safed to take his body from the medical facility to hold a mass funeral, despite opposition from government officials who have classified the town as being a high morbidity "red-zone."

pic.twitter.com/BWwlAuy44X עשרות תושבי מג'דל שמס פרצו לביה"ח זיו בצפת, ולקחו את גופתו של מנהיג דת דרוזי שמת מקורונה @rubih67 October 30, 2020

In the hours since the Sheik's death, a discussion was held regarding the funeral events - with all professional bodies opposing the holding of mass event which was requested in his community.

After deliberations, officials decided that a restricted funeral would be held at the hospital until the following morning where a larger service will be held at a soccer field in Majdal Shams.

N12 said that a Yasam special However, about 100 members of the Majdal Shams Druze community refused to accept the government's compromise and came to the hospital, stealing the late sheik's body to perform a mass funeral.N12 said that a Yasam special riot police team which was at the scene failed to prevent them from entering the hospital grounds and taking the cadaver with them.

A source close to the incident told Walla! News that "the police stood, crossing their arms, a few meters from the rioters, and although it is their job - did not intervene and even allowed the scandal to occur."



After the sheikh's body was abducted from the hospital, a mass funeral event began to take place in the Golan Heights, attended by hundreds of people who were densely packed not adhering to social distancing guidelines, according to N12.

Participants in the funeral began to march from Mas'ade toward Majdal Shams. Though most of those participating in the funeral are from Majdal Shams, some others reportedly live all around the Galilee region - leading officials to fear a potential outbreak, infecting members of the Druze community throughout the entire north.

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Gadeer Mreeh strongly condemned the events at the hospital. "This behavior does not befit the high status of the late Sheik's distinguished discourse," she said.