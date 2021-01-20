From Trump to Biden; from West Bank annexation to Israeli apartheid

Prior to inauguration day in 2017, the talk in Israel was about West Bank annexation.That last January Sunday of the Obama presidency, the Israeli Right urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement, warning that it was a window of opportunity that would never return. Netanyahu urged caution, not wanting to tip the hand of then incoming president Donald Trump, believed supportive of Jewish rights in Judea and Samaria and who had pledged to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the "Deal of the Century." Four years later as Trump waved goodbye from Andrews Air Force base and flew to Florida and US President Joe Biden took his oath of office, the possibility of West Bank annexation had disappeared from the political and diplomatic lexicon as if blown away by a sudden tornado.Instead, Netanyahu's statement of defiance to Biden boiled down to a list of projects, paltry in comparison to the annexation of all West Bank settlements.During Trump's four years in office, pragmatic steps were taken on the ground in Jerusalem, with the US relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel's capital of Jerusalem. The Trump years were also marked by the lofty rebranding of concepts surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that allowed the Israeli Right to dream that their agendas with respect to Jerusalem and the West Bank could be achieved.
The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, declared the legitimacy of settlement activity, acknowledged Jewish historic and religious rights to Judea and Samaria and allowed for Israel to retain 30% of the West Bank.In addition, Israel advanced and approved a record number of settler building plans without nary a word of criticism.But that was all at the conceptual level. Pragmatically on the ground, in the West Bank, there were few advancements. Fewer homes were built during Trump's tenure than during Obama's second term. Settler population growth slowed. Under Obama, Israel has transformed three outposts into new settlements. During the Trump years, Israel created one new settlement, transformed one outpost into a settlement and promised to do so with a third, but the process has yet to be complete.In short, in terms of on the ground advancement, the settlement movement is almost precisely where it was four years ago and in some ways it is in an even worse position.During the Trump years settlers could dream that they were on the verge of sovereignty.Now that Israel has suspended annexation in exchange for normalization deals with the Arab world, that option no longer dangles in front of them. Opponents of annexation had argued that it would deal a death blow to any possibility of a two-state resolution to the conflict.But its sudden suspension has not led to a renewed push for a new initiative to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the table.Biden is unique among US presidents in that his relationship to Israel goes back almost 40 years. He boasts that he has worked with every Israeli prime minister since Golda Meir. As such, he has an intimate knowledge of the conflict and could come out the gate with a plan faster than any of his predecessors. But unlike Trump, he has made no pledge to resolve the conflict and is not expected to launch a new initiative in the near future.In his confirmation hearing Tuesday, incoming Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that "realistically it was hard to see near term prospects for moving forward" on a peace process.In short, no annexation, but also no peace process. Instead, Blinken spoke of maintaining a situation that would preserve the option for a peace process. It's a formula that thrusts the limelight back onto the day to day, in by inch, ground battle for Area C of the West Bank. The absence of a larger horizon with a peace process means that Israelis and Palestinians will fight over control of Area C, viewing the situation as a campaign fought by inches.No ground will be considered benign. Each territorial battle will be viewed as one that helps set the border of Israeli or Palestinian sovereignty.It's not just Israelis, or Palestinians who will believe this. The United States, Europe and the international community will view it this way as well.At one time the pressure was on Israel to freeze settlement activity as a pre-condition for talks. Now the pressure will be on Israel to freeze settlement activity as a good faith sign, so that the option of talks, not the actual talks themselves, can be preserved.This is what Blinken likely meant when he said that he opposed unilateral steps.One need only look at European and UN condemnation of Israel's plans to advance 800 settler units, a move that would barely have raised an eyebrow a year ago, when the focus was on halting Israeli annexation.The 800 settler homes is only significant when viewed from the lens of keeping open the possibility of negotiations.It was this type of no tolerant attitude toward settlement building during the Obama years combined with the absence of a peace process that empowered the sovereignty movement and made it part of normative Israeli discourse.But the Israeli Left is as vulnerable as the Israeli to taking positions on the more extreme end of the map, when the possibility of change seems slim and the negative impact of a sustained freeze grows.Eight years of Obama led to an annexation drive. Four years of a frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process under Trump, followed by the absence of any immediate hope of talks under Biden has almost emboldened the Left to take a more extreme position. There was a time when then absence of talks, prompted grassroots activists and former politicians to dream up their own peace process. In 2003 Israeli and Palestinian activists unveiled a plan for a two-state solution to the conflict known as the Geneva Accords.Close to two decades later, with the decimation of the Israeli left-wing political parties, Left wing activist have taken their own extreme position.If there is no peace process, no immediate possibly of a process and if the only political dialogue that exists in Israel is the battle for Area C, then for some on the left, the country appears to be heading to apartheid.If there is no plan for a two-state solution, then there is only a descent into a one state apartheid situation.So it is that a major Israeli NGO in the last two weeks, declared that Israel is an apartheid state, even though there are legal experts which argue that this is far from so. To be clear this is not just a one time declaration by B'Tselem but a rebranding. They will now insert the language of apartheid into all their quotes and their reports on human rights abuses.So it is that in four years Israel has moved from a dialogue about annexation to a debate about apartheid. Biden inauguration speech might have offered hope to a divided and plagued ridden America.But his absence of a horizon of peace for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has left Israelis and Palestinians in crisis.