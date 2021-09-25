Gantz hosts veteran lone soldiers at his Sukkah in special event

Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted an event at his Sukkah on Thursday commemorating the 30th anniversary of Garin Tzabar, the Scouts program that accompanies lone soldiers who decide to make aliyah and serve in the IDF.

The event, first in a series of events called "The Defense Minister's Sukkah," was attended by immigrants who came to the country in order to fight in the war of independence.

Gantz hosted the event along with Aliyah and Integration Minister and fellow Blue and White member Pnina Tamano-Shata.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"David Ben Gurion once said very concisely, 'The State of Israel will not be a picnic," Gantz said at the event, referring to Israel's first prime minister. "Whoever deals with Israel's defense understands that he was right. From the South, North and East, from close and from afar, our enemies continue to try to hurt us. Therefore we must safeguard our defenses, deepen our alliance with the Diaspora Jews and with the nations of the world, first and foremost with the US," he said.

"Along with the strategic relations with the nations of the world and the Jews of the Diaspora, we need to make sure the IDF remains the strongest army in the area with the best available people, including you who came to Israel in order to ensure this," Gantz said.

"So even if it is not a picnic, we will remember that Israel's existence, its safety and the vision of its founders are a moral and practical imperative for all of us. An imperative handed down by the veterans who are with us here, and which we continue to carry," he concluded.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets veteran lone soldiers at a Sukkot event on September 23, 2021. (credit: TAL OZ/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Tamano-Shata also spoke at the event and said that the members of Garin Tzabar made her feel especially proud to belong to the nation of Israel.

"You who have chosen to immigrate to Israel and join the IDF are proof that even if not all of us reside in Zion, we are a people who look out for each other," she said.

"We are happy that you are with us and we want you to know that you are not alone," she concluded.