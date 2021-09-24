Bennett to lone soldiers: You're giving a tremendous gift to Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited lone soldiers at the sukkah at the Lone Soldier Center – In Memory of Michael Levin in Jerusalem on Thursday and thanked them for their service.

Bennett pointed out that his parents made aliyah in 1967, saying "It's not an easy process for anyone who comes alone. I think that you are taking a tremendous step, both for the state and for yourselves on a personal level.

"The gift you are giving to the state, in that you have chosen to immigrate to Israel and serve in the army, is a tremendous gift," added the prime minister.

"I've been in a few places in my life. What you receive in the IDF, you don't get anywhere else," said Bennett. "In no college do you receive the values and personality design like in the IDF. I'm talking about qualities like determination, completing a task at all costs, teamwork."

Bennett was joined by Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with lone soldiers at a sukkah in Jerusalem (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

"The IDF is the common space from which we start the polemic of the Jewish people and build common values for the civilian life that follows," said Hendel to the lone soldiers. "When I meet lone soldiers I see Zionism in all its glory."

Hendel stated as well that the fact that Bennett was visiting the Lone Soldier Center shows that the current government wants to "lead Israeli society to a better place concerning the military and contributions to the state."

"What you are giving and what you are receiving is more valuable than gold," said Hendel. "On Sukkot we talk about togetherness - and in the military we are together serving the state."

"New olim and haredi soldiers have a double virtue, because everything that a regular soldier has on the level of family support, lone soldiers don't have," added the communications minister. "Whoever succeeds in this did a lot for the people of Israel and received a lot for life."

Michal Berman, CEO of the Lone Soldier Center, stated that the center is "proud and excited to host Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the sukkah of lone soldiers.

"The soldiers, who are dealing with the challenges of military service without the supportive familial surrounding that regular soldiers have, are drawing much strength from the visit of the prime minister in their home," said Berman. "The home operates thanks to hundreds of volunteers in Jerusalem and surrounding areas, and thanks to thousands of contributors in Israel and around the world."

"The entire community of the Lone Soldier Center is happy for this exciting visit and thanks the prime minister for his support for the soldiers," added Berman, thanking the IDF's lone soldier department as well.