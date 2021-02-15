The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gantz proposes legislation for civil unions

COVID-19 crisis has closed down air travel, meaning thousands of Israeli couples have been unable to marry in civil marriages. Labor leader criticizes Gantz for not backing civil marriage proposals.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 20:09
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz intends to advance temporary legislation to allow couples to register their partnerships as civil unions, a form of civil marriage.
Gantz, who currently holds several ministerial portfolios including justice minister, says he is moving forward with the legislation due to the inability of several hundred thousand Israelis to get married in civil marriages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of commercial air travel.
There is no provision for civil marriage in Israel due to opposition from Orthodox political parties, so every year thousands of couples fly to Cyprus, the US, the Czech Republic and other destinations to get married in civil ceremonies there which are then recognized by Israel’s interior ministry.
In recent years some 9,000 couples every year have registered civil marriages in Israel which were conducted abroad, but the coronavirus crisis has made this option all but impossible.
Last Monday, Gantz said he received authorization from the attorney general to advance temporary legislation to create an option for civil unions for anyone who cannot, or does not want to, get married through the chief rabbinate or the other established religious authorities of other faith groups in the country.
“We cannot remain indifferent to the fact that Israel closing its skies denied many Israeli citizens their basic right to marry,” said Gantz.
“The Civil Union law should be passed because it is the right thing, independent of the pandemic, although the current circumstances leave so many reasons for people who have objected to it until now to show their solidarity toward couples who want to settle down together. I will do everything in my power to safeguard the principle of equality, so fundamental to democracy.”
Passing legislation would be extremely difficult however especially due to the need for both Gantz and Government-Knesset Liaison MK Dudi Amsalem of Likud to agree to bring any piece of legislation to a vote in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation before it can be passed to the Knesset.
It is unlikely the legislation could be brought to a vote as a private members bill.
A spokesperson for Gantz said however that there would be an effort to add it to the agenda of the next meeting of the ministerial committee.
Allowing civil marriage has broad support in Israel with some 68% of the adult Jewish public supporting it, according to a Hiddush poll in 2019, including 60% of Likud voters.
Opposing Gantz’s civil unions in an election cycle would therefore be politically embarrassing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party but which the prime minister
Labor Party leader MK Merav Michaeli was strongly critical of Gantz’s plans however, noting that two bills for civil marriage were brought to a vote in the Knesset in October before the outgoing government collapsed and that Gantz himself was absent from the vote while
members of his party voted against it.
Both bills were defeated.
“Two bills for civil marriage came up for a vote in the Knesset this year [sic] and who did not vote? Benny Gantz, who now remembers that we need civil marriage,” tweeted Michaeli.
“This is how it is when you sit with Netanyahu.”


