The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't agent impersonating a 14-year-old brings down 10 sexual offenders

The agent, impersonating an underage teenager, joined various apps where these sexual exchanges take place freely.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 11:51
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Ten individuals have been arrested for suspected involvement in prostitution and sexual offenses involving a minor on the internet, Israel Police revealed on Tuesday. The arrestees were brought down by an agent pretending to be a 14-year-old boy. 
"Ten sexual offenders who thought they could remain anonymous on the internet today discovered how untrue that is," a police spokesperson said. "The internet is a world that children inhabit, and they are not always aware of the dangers geared directly towards them."
The investigation, headed by Lahav 433's Unit 105, and overseen by Israel Police and the government prosecution's cyber unit, has been going on for months, during which time various indictments have been issued against individuals suspected of paying minors for sexual services.
The police released a statement with the details of the operation, announcing that the alleged sex offenders will be brought to Rishon Lezion's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
The agent, impersonating an underage teenager, joined various apps where these sexual exchanges take place freely.
Throughout the duration of the operation, he was approached by scores of adult men who were all well aware that he was underage. The men wrote messages and sent photographs and videos of a pornographic nature of themselves, often asking for similar content in return from the 'teen.' 
A few of them were more invested in the online exchange than others, and proceeded to offer various sums of money, and even a complimentary stay at an overnight cabin, to meet with the 'teen' for sexual exchanges, sometimes even suggesting their personal cars as the meeting spot. 
Sexual offenders who target minors often use methods of camouflage, manipulation and technology that help them to remain anonymous and protect their identity from discovery and legal action, averting the reaching hand of the police, the police statement on the matter noted. 
Just last month, a similar covert investigation led to the arrest of 23 suspects. 
According to a November report published by the Israel national Council for the Child, the number of calls to Israel's 105 hotline, which protects children online, rose by 63% in 2020 - 48% of them coming from children aged 14-16. One of the top three reasons for the calls was online sex offenses. 
What these explicit requests gave the agent was legal proof that they intended to carry out these acts, often immediately, or within a very short period of time, as they were asking for a physical meeting.
After two adult men met with the 'teen,' three were finally arrested on Monday night. By Tuesday morning, the remaining seven were caught by police, all between the ages of 30-60. 
"To all the criminals who hide behind keyboards, who think that the police won't find you, we will use every means necessary to bring you down," the spokesperson assured. 


Tags Israel Police sexual harassment pornography minors prostitution arrest Sexual abuse scandal sexual misconduct
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by