The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haredi news site blurs out faces of new gov't's female ministers

The trend in haredi media of censoring images of women is widespread, but is also relatively recent.

By AARON REICH  
JUNE 14, 2021 16:31
A screenshot of the haredi news site B'Hadrei Haredim with the faces of female ministers blurred out. (photo credit: screenshot)
A screenshot of the haredi news site B'Hadrei Haredim with the faces of female ministers blurred out.
(photo credit: screenshot)
The swearing in of the 36th Knesset saw a new host of politicians taking up cabinet positions as political power shifted away from the established figures that had dominated during the reign of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
However, some in Israel might not know the faces of their new ministers, as they were notably obscured by a haredi news outlet. 
A picture taken of the new government was shared by the haredi news site B'Hadrei Haredim. However, all of the women in the cabinet had their faces blurred out.
The trend in haredi media of censoring images of women is widespread, but is also relatively recent.
For example, in a picture circulated last week of the heads of the parties in the new government meeting together, the face of Labor leader Merav Michaeli - the only woman among them - was blurred out by the same publication.
But this is especially notable, as the 36th Knesset's government boasts a record number of women in ministerial positions, with nine out of 27 held by women - around 33%. 
This is widely considered a historic moment for Israel, a country that despite many strides, is still considered by many as lacking in advancing gender equality
Despite this, many readers of haredi news outlets like B'Hadrei Haredim won't be able to see their faces.
This problem extends beyond haredi media outlets in Israel, and can be seen in their publications worldwide.
Recently, in New York City, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who is running for city council found that the local publications of the people she hopes to serve have refused to publish her face.
Other notable examples in recent years include in 2015 when the Israel haredi publication HaMevaser edited an image of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and in 2016 when Mishpacha Magazine faced intense backlash for publishing a photo of Hillary Clinton's silhouette.

However, it should be noted that not all haredi news sites follow this policy. Notably, the Kikar Hashabbat website did not obscure women's faces, showing the faces of Merkel and Israel's new Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.
A screenshot of the haredi news site Kikar Hashabbat, which shows the uncensored image of Energy Minister Karin Elharrar's face. (Photo credit: Screenshot)A screenshot of the haredi news site Kikar Hashabbat, which shows the uncensored image of Energy Minister Karin Elharrar's face. (Photo credit: Screenshot) 
Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi women government haredi news censorship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by