Haredi news site blurs out faces of new gov't's female ministers

However, some in Israel might not know the faces of their new ministers, as they were notably obscured by a haredi news outlet.

The trend in haredi media of censoring images of women is widespread, but is also relatively recent. A picture taken of the new government was shared by the haredi news site B'Hadrei Haredim. However, all of the women in the cabinet had their faces blurred out.

For example, in a picture circulated last week of the heads of the parties in the new government meeting together, the face of Labor leader Merav Michaeli - the only woman among them - was blurred out by the same publication

But this is especially notable, as the 36th Knesset's government boasts a record number of women in ministerial positions, with nine out of 27 held by women - around 33%.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Despite this, many readers of haredi news outlets like B'Hadrei Haredim won't be able to see their faces.

This problem extends beyond haredi media outlets in Israel, and can be seen in their publications worldwide.

Recently, in New York City, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman who is running for city council found that the local publications of the people she hopes to serve have refused to publish her face

Other notable examples in recent years include in 2015 when the Israel haredi publication HaMevaser edited an image of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and in 2016 when Mishpacha Magazine faced intense backlash for publishing a photo of Hillary Clinton's silhouette.

A screenshot of the haredi news site Kikar Hashabbat, which shows the uncensored image of Energy Minister Karin Elharrar's face. (Photo credit: Screenshot)

The swearing in of the 36th Knesset saw a new host of politicians taking up cabinet positions as political power shifted away from the established figures that had dominated during the reign of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.However, it should be noted that not all haredi news sites follow this policy. Notably, the Kikar Hashabbat website did not obscure women's faces, showing the faces of Merkel and Israel's new Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.Shira Silkoff contributed to this report.