Health Ministry considers changing coronavirus restrictions in synagogues

Deputy-Director of the Health Ministry Professor Itamar Grotto said on Wednesday morning that the government is examining the options to change the coronavirus guidelines for synagogues and other places of worship which would ease restrictions in cities with low rates of infection. Speaking in the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee, Grotto said that round table discussions have begun on the issue with officials from the Health Ministry, the Religious Services Ministry, the Chief Rabbinate, and representatives from the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein nevertheless expressed caution regarding easing restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed in houses of prayer, saying that 50 percent of infections are in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities where daily prayer is common. Edelstein said that with the Jewish High Holidays approaching, a well-thought-out plan was needed to ensure that mass synagogue attendance will not lead to “negative effects” in terms of COVID-19 infections. “In a synagogue which accommodates 500 people, if we allow 150-200 to pray there, then you have that many people together in synagogue for six hours over the High Holidays, entering and exiting, and people going to the bathroom,” said Edelstein. “There is interaction between these people within a closed space and it is likely that there will be people there who have the coronavirus,” continued the minister. “The greatest religious commandment is to save life and protect one’s health. We will hope to do everything to allow people to pray and not infect others.”Religious politicians and communities have chafed at tight restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed in prayer services, currently limited to 10 people inside a synagogue and 20 in an open space. Several ultra-Orthodox MKs complained during the committee hearing that while restaurants are allowed to open along with gyms and swimming pools with much fewer restrictions, many religious people for whom praying is an important aspect of their lives are unable to attend synagogue.