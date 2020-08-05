The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry considers changing coronavirus restrictions in synagogues

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein expressed caution regarding easing restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed in houses of prayer.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 5, 2020 11:56
MEN DRAPED in tallitot pray outside their homes in Safed on April 13. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
MEN DRAPED in tallitot pray outside their homes in Safed on April 13.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Deputy-Director of the Health Ministry Professor Itamar Grotto said on Wednesday morning that the government is examining the options to change the coronavirus guidelines for synagogues and other places of worship which would ease restrictions in cities with low rates of infection.
Speaking in the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee, Grotto said that round table discussions have begun on the issue with officials from the Health Ministry, the Religious Services Ministry, the Chief Rabbinate, and representatives from the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein nevertheless expressed caution regarding easing restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed in houses of prayer, saying that 50 percent of infections are in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities where daily prayer is common.
Edelstein said that with the Jewish High Holidays approaching, a well-thought-out plan was needed to ensure that mass synagogue attendance will not lead to “negative effects” in terms of COVID-19 infections.
“In a synagogue which accommodates 500 people, if we allow 150-200 to pray there, then you have that many people together in synagogue for six hours over the High Holidays, entering and exiting, and people going to the bathroom,” said Edelstein.
“There is interaction between these people within a closed space and it is likely that there will be people there who have the coronavirus,” continued the minister. “The greatest religious commandment is to save life and protect one’s health. We will hope to do everything to allow people to pray and not infect others.”
Religious politicians and communities have chafed at tight restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed in prayer services, currently limited to 10 people inside a synagogue and 20 in an open space.
Several ultra-Orthodox MKs complained during the committee hearing that while restaurants are allowed to open along with gyms and swimming pools with much fewer restrictions, many religious people for whom praying is an important aspect of their lives are unable to attend synagogue.


Tags synagogue religion mosque Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all Diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by