Heat wave in Israel continues, will peak on Tisha Be'av

The Israel Meteorological Service's Discomfort Index predicts that heat stress will be heavy to extreme throughout the week.

The Health Ministry recommends avoiding exposure to the sun and heat, avoiding strenuous activities, drinking plenty of water and finding air-conditioned places to be. The ministry stressed that masks should still be worn and social distancing regulations should still be followed.

On Tuesday, the forecast temperatures are:

>Tiberias: High: 100°F (38°C) Low: 80°F (27°C)

>Haifa: High: 82°F (28°C) Low: 77°F (25°C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 87°F (31°C) Low: 80°F (27°C)

>Jerusalem: High: 89°F (32°C) Low: 71°F (22°C)

>Beersheba: High: 95°F (35°C) Low: 75°F (24°C)

>Eilat: High: 107°F (42°C) Low: 89F (32°C)

On Thursday, as Jews mark Tisha Be'av and Muslims mark Eid al-Adha, temperatures will reach their peak in some places around Israel, while humidity drops. On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly throughout the country.

On Thursday, the forecast temperatures are:

>Tiberias: High: 98°F (37°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)

>Haifa: High: 82°F (28°C) Low: 75°F (24°C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 87°F (31°C) Low: 75°F (24°C)

>Jerusalem: High: 93°F (34°C) Low: 73°F (23°C)

>Beersheba: High: 98°F (37°C) Low: 71°F (22°C)

>Eilat: High: 111°F (44°C) Low: 89F (32°C)