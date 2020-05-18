The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Historic heatwave to continue to roast Israel

If temperatures remain as forecast, then this would be the first time that such high temperatures were ever reported for six days straight in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 08:15
Israel may be facing its longest and most extreme heatwave ever recorded this week, with temperatures expected to sit consistently around 104°F (40°C) for a period of six days.
On Monday, the forecast temperatures are:
>Tiberias: High: 113°F (45°C) Low: 77°F (25°C)
>Haifa: High: 104°F (40°C) Low: 79°F (26°C)
>Tel Aviv: High: 108°F (42°C) Low: 81°F (27°C)
>Jerusalem: High: 100°F (38°C) Low: 86°F (30°C)
>Beersheba: High: 109°F (43°C) Low: 79°F (26°C)
>Eilat: High: 113°F (45°C) Low: 86F (30°C)
On Sunday, temperatures in many areas reached over 104°F (40°C) and even above 113°F (45°C) in some areas. A noticeable change in temperatures is not expected on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
If temperatures remain as forecast, then this would be the first time that temperatures over 100°F (38°C) along the coast and over 97°F (36°C) in the mountains were ever reported for six days straight in Israel, according to Ynet.
There have been extended heatwaves in the past, but they've always been with lower temperatures or shorter time periods.

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week, warning that high temperatures would affect Israel during both the day and the night, and the extreme temperatures could afflict the country during certain hours.
In some regions, fire index warnings were issued for Sunday, stressing that low humidity levels, high temperatures and strong winds would lead to a heightened risk of fires. The affected regions include Samaria, Mount Carmel, the Judean Mountains, Golan Heights and the Upper and Lower Galilee.
The Israel Electric Corporation reported that the highest amount of electricity use in May ever was recorded at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.


