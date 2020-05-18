Historic heatwave to continue to roast Israel

On Monday, the forecast temperatures are:

>Tiberias: High: 113°F (45°C) Low: 77°F (25°C)

>Haifa: High: 104°F (40°C) Low: 79°F (26°C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 108°F (42°C) Low: 81°F (27°C)

>Jerusalem: High: 100°F (38°C) Low: 86°F (30°C)

>Beersheba: High: 109°F (43°C) Low: 79°F (26°C)

>Eilat: High: 113°F (45°C) Low: 86F (30°C)

There have been extended heatwaves in the past, but they've always been with lower temperatures or shorter time periods.

In some regions, fire index warnings were issued for Sunday, stressing that low humidity levels, high temperatures and strong winds would lead to a heightened risk of fires. The affected regions include Samaria, Mount Carmel, the Judean Mountains, Golan Heights and the Upper and Lower Galilee. The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week, warning that high temperatures would affect Israel during both the day and the night, and the extreme temperatures could afflict the country during certain hours.

If temperatures remain as forecast, then this would be the first time that temperatures over 100°F (38°C) along the coast and over 97°F (36°C) in the mountains were ever reported for six days straight in Israel, according to Ynet.