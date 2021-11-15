The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF changes live-fire regulations, allowing troops to shoot at thieves, smugglers

The change was made in an effort to crack down on drug and arms smugglers along Israel’s borders with Eygpt and Jordan as well as to stifle crime that has been rampant in Arab and Bedouin communities

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 08:26
IDF simulates arrest of drug smugglers on Egyptian border (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF simulates arrest of drug smugglers on Egyptian border
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The Israeli military has updated its open-fire regulations allowing troops to use live fire against smugglers and suspected thieves on military bases.
The move was made in an effort to crack down on drug and arms smugglers along Israel’s borders with Eygpt and Jordan as well as to stifle crime that has been rampant in the Arab and Bedouin communities.
Until now troops could only open fire if their lives were in immediate danger. The new regulations will allow troops to use deadly force against thieves on military bases, firing ranges, and along the southern borders.
The recommendation to change the regulations was accepted by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.
“Rules of engagement are coordinated with an up-to-date assessment of the situation and operational challenges. In recent weeks, the IDF has been working to implement the changes, to include the necessary changes into relevant training programs, so that soldiers will be briefed on their bases from now on with up-to-date orders in accordance with their operational region,” the military said.
The defense forces on the Egyptian border (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)The defense forces on the Egyptian border (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF has struggled for years to deal with thefts from military bases in southern Israel, with thousands of arms and ammunition stolen. Authorities fear that the stolen weapons, which includes machine guns, grenades and explosives, can end up in the hands of criminal organizations or terror groups in the West Bank.
According to a report in Haaretz, approximately 70 percent of the 400,000 illegal weapons in the country are thought to have been stolen from either the army or the police. Another report said that between 2013-2020, thousands of weapons have been stolen from the IDF including at least 482 handguns, 47 m72 LAWs, and two land mines.
But, the IDF reported that only 21 firearms had been stolen from bases over the past year, marking a significant decrease from the previous year when they reported to the IDF told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that 80 firearms had been stolen. 
Meanwhile, last year the IDF told the same committee 100 incidents of weapons theft at the IDF’s Ground Forces Training Center from 2018-2020. According to the military, there were about 50 incidents of theft reported per year at the center in southern Israel.
In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Asher Ben Lulu the former Chief of Staff of the Northern Command and CEO of Eshbal, said that many of the weapons stolen in recent years were stolen by IDF soldiers along with civilian contractors who worked on military bases who not only had access to bases but knew where the weapons were stored.
Ben Lulu, who formed the committee that made the recommendations as to how to stop the weapons thefts from military bases said that there needs to be better infrastructure and more technology on IDF basis, many of whom were built during the British Mandate and still have yet to be fitted with the proper and updated technology to stop the thefts even though they were given a budget of NIS 150 million. 
According to him, the IDF does not have a designated body to protect bases from thefts.
“There’s not enough soldiers who are professionally trained to guard military bases. Right now it’s not the smartest soldier guarding the gates,” he said.
“The IDF has to understand that this is a profession on its own, that the protection of bases needs to have its own body,” he continued, adding that “the IDF has to protect itself better and invest more in its security.”


