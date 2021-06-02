IDF intelligence officer arrested last year dies in prison

As stated, the hearings in the case of the late officer were held behind closed doors and a gag order was implemented prohibiting their publication. In addition, an order was issued in relation to the investigation of the Internal Investigation Unit in relation to the circumstances of the officer's death.

The affair began in September 2020, when an indictment was filed against an officer who served in the Intelligence Division for the military court after an investigation by the IDF. The officer was arrested in a decision by the court and the legal proceedings in his case had not yet been decided.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls , on the night of May 16-17, 2021, the officer was in a military detention center in Central Israel in critical medical condition. The officer was hospitalized for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Notice was given to his family.

After the officer's death, the IDF's Internal Investigation Unit began investigating the circumstances of the death. At the end of the investigation, the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for examination.

