The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In vague letter, Kanievsky implies: Keep schools open but keep COVID rules

"We must remember that the mitzvah (commandment) imposed on us is to preserve health, danger is more severe than prohibition."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 08:16
(L-R) Rabbis Gershon Edelstein and Chaim Kanievsky (Photo credits: Flash 90) (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
(L-R) Rabbis Gershon Edelstein and Chaim Kanievsky (Photo credits: Flash 90)
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Leading Israeli rabbis, including Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein and Rabbi Shalom Cohen, published a letter on Thursday calling on the public to strictly follow coronavirus guidelines while also continuing learning in Torah learning institutions, despite Health Ministry regulations restricting school openings.
"We must remember that the mitzvah (commandment) imposed on us is to preserve health, danger is more severe than prohibition...because it is our lives in this case, and whoever is not careful is not of the attribute of kindness of a man to his fellow at all. There is even [an idea of] an act to the detriment of another in this," wrote the rabbis, according to the religious news outlet Ladaat.
Israel will be entering its third coronavirus lockdown starting at 5 PM on Sunday. During the lockdown, only preschools and grades 1-4 and 11-12 will be allowed to come to in-person classes. It is unclear whether the letter was calling on or encouraging the haredi public to violate these regulations. All grades in red and orange cities and neighborhoods, a number of which are haredi communities, are forbidden from having in-person classes.
The rabbis also stressed that those celebrating joyous events such as weddings should be careful to protect the health of others and of those present at such events.
While Kanievsky has insisted on opening haredi schools regardless of national policy in the past, during the last lockdown he and Edelstein instructed schools not to open until such a step was coordinated with local authorities.
Kanievsky and Edelstein both received the coronavirus vaccine this week and called on the haredi public to get vaccinated.
On Sunday, Kanievsky urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In a video posted on WhatsApp, he was asked whether “it is optional to [get the vaccination], or must one get it?” and answered that everyone needs to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus.
"On this fast day we will remember to awaken in repentance and good deeds and, thanks to the Torah and the strengthening, we will receive the aid of heaven for recovery and health for all the people of Israel in every place," concluded the rabbis in the letter 
On Friday, Jews around the world are observing Asarah B'Tevet, the fast of the 10th of the Hebrew month of Tevet, commemorating multiple tragic events in Jewish history including the beginning of the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem, and will refrain from food and drink from daybreak until nightfall when they recite the kiddush sanctification of Shabbat over wine.
  
Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, known as the Rambam or Maimonides, wrote that fast days serve to remind us of "our wicked conduct and that of our ancestors, which resembles our present conduct and therefore brought these calamities upon them and upon us." (Mishneh Torah, Fasts 5:1) The goal of the reminder is so that "we will repent and improve [our conduct]," according to the major 12th century medieval Torah scholar.
Cody Levine contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by