The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Increase in COVID fines expected to be approved today

The agreement to pass the law comes after days of clashes over its details and claims of spins and petty politics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2021 10:44
Police officers enforcing third lockdown on inter-city roads (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Police officers enforcing third lockdown on inter-city roads
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
After days of clashes between Blue and White and the Likud and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties, the law to increase fines imposed on Israelis who violate coronavirus regulations is finally expected to receive approval from the government on Thursday.
"The Fines Law will pass today in its original wording," tweeted coalition chairman Miki Zohar. "We will work to have it voted on today so that we can immediately start enforcing against all those who do not follow the guidelines."
Blue and White responded to Zohar's tweet, writing that "it took time but you understood: The law of Bnei Brak is like the law of Herzliya. It would have been possible to save lives if you had not been busy with schemes."
Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) stated that the wording of the law had already been ready on Wednesday for a second and third reading, but that Blue and White had claimed that the changes implemented on Wednesday were a "new subject," despite the attorney-general's opinion that they were proportional and proper balances.
"The law is now awaiting a decision by the Knesset committee chaired by MK Eitan Ginzburg from Blue and White – who has not yet convened a meeting to discuss the issue and decide whether there is justification for claiming a new issue – and therefore, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee cannot convene to vote on the law," he said.
Asher claimed that Blue and White is using the fight against the coronavirus in a "political war" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was threatening to not support the coronavirus regulations until the fines law was passed. The chairman added that Blue and White's claim of a "new subject" was unfounded and that the law could have been passed on Wednesday night since the wording had been determined based on the recommendation of both the attorney-general and Blue and White representatives in closed meetings.
"It is unfortunate that there are those who insist on continuing to sanctify politics over the matter-of-fact and professional debate in order to tag the ultra-Orthodox public and tarnish it for a few votes at the ballot box," added Asher. "We will not take part in this shameful show anymore."
In response to the statements by Zohar and Asher, Ginzburg claimed that the Likud and the haredi parties had wanted to change the law so that those violating regulations would receive a warning and then two fines in order to "please the haredim," but that he had heard that they're now ready to pass the original law and that it would pass on Thursday.
KAN news reported on Thursday that Netanyahu had placed pressure on the haredi parties to agree to the fines law, saying that the Likud could be harmed in the upcoming elections if the law doesn't pass. The prime minister even began shouting at the haredi MKs at one point, according to the report.
Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman from UTJ has reportedly still not expressed support for the law. The Likud party denied KAN's report.


Tags Knesset Likud haredim Blue and White Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by