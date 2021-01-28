Increase in COVID fines expected to be approved today

"The Fines Law will pass today in its original wording," tweeted coalition chairman Miki Zohar. "We will work to have it voted on today so that we can immediately start enforcing against all those who do not follow the guidelines."

Blue and White responded to Zohar's tweet, writing that "it took time but you understood: The law of Bnei Brak is like the law of Herzliya. It would have been possible to save lives if you had not been busy with schemes."

Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) stated that the wording of the law had already been ready on Wednesday for a second and third reading, but that Blue and White had claimed that the changes implemented on Wednesday were a "new subject," despite the attorney-general's opinion that they were proportional and proper balances.

"The law is now awaiting a decision by the Knesset committee chaired by MK Eitan Ginzburg from Blue and White – who has not yet convened a meeting to discuss the issue and decide whether there is justification for claiming a new issue – and therefore, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee cannot convene to vote on the law," he said.

Asher claimed that Blue and White is using the fight against the coronavirus in a "political war" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was threatening to not support the coronavirus regulations until the fines law was passed. The chairman added that Blue and White's claim of a "new subject" was unfounded and that the law could have been passed on Wednesday night since the wording had been determined based on the recommendation of both the attorney-general and Blue and White representatives in closed meetings.

"It is unfortunate that there are those who insist on continuing to sanctify politics over the matter-of-fact and professional debate in order to tag the ultra-Orthodox public and tarnish it for a few votes at the ballot box," added Asher. "We will not take part in this shameful show anymore."

In response to the statements by Zohar and Asher, Ginzburg claimed that the Likud and the haredi parties had wanted to change the law so that those violating regulations would receive a warning and then two fines in order to "please the haredim," but that he had heard that they're now ready to pass the original law and that it would pass on Thursday.

KAN news reported on Thursday that Netanyahu had placed pressure on the haredi parties to agree to the fines law, saying that the Likud could be harmed in the upcoming elections if the law doesn't pass. The prime minister even began shouting at the haredi MKs at one point, according to the report.

Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman from UTJ has reportedly still not expressed support for the law. The Likud party denied KAN's report.

After days of clashes between Blue and White and the Likud and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties, the law to increase fines imposed on Israelis who violate coronavirus regulations is finally expected to receive approval from the government on Thursday.