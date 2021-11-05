The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Interfaith Leaders Urge UN’s COP26 to Adopt the Plant Based Treaty

Over 100 interfaith leaders – including former Chief Rabbi of Ireland Rabbi David Rosen and Revered Shad Groverland of the global organization “Unity Worldwide Ministries.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 00:28
A TV camera is pictured during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021. (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
A TV camera is pictured during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 31, 2021.
(photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)
Over 100 interfaith leaders and dozens of faith-based organizations issued a strong message urging COP26 Climate Summit delegates to adopt the “Plant Based Treaty” –a call to encourage the adoption of vegan and plant-based diets worldwide– as a companion to the Paris Agreement.
Among the interfaith leaders were former Chief Rabbi of Ireland Rabbi David Rosen and Rev. Shad Groverland, Executive Director of the global organization “Unity Worldwide Ministries.”
The open letter urges delegates to the Glasgow Climate Change conference to endorse veganism as an important approach to averting a climate catastrophe. According to the letter, a global shift toward plant-based diets would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, decrease the atmosphere’s CO2 levels, and ultimately shape a "habitable world for future generations."
“The welfare of the planet, humanity, and all life, is inseparably connected to how we treat one another. The Plant Based Treaty is a vital step in shifting our current path of destruction and harm, towards one of healing, wholeness and creating a sustainable world that works for all,” said Rev. Groverland.
Ireland’s Chief Rabbi David Rosen from 1979-1985 added that it was a spiritual mission to sustain and restore the planet’s environments: “The religious imperative to preserve and protect the Divine Creation demands a major shift to plant-based diets that will reduce emissions of methane gas, facilitate reforesting, and reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide to much safer levels.”
RABBI DAVID ROSEN in a Papal audience with Pope Francis. (credit: Courtesy) RABBI DAVID ROSEN in a Papal audience with Pope Francis. (credit: Courtesy)
“Kudos to the Plant Based Treaty organization for highlighting this ‘cow in the room,’” Rosen declared.
Amid the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow, which featured over 120 heads-of-state and delegates from 200 countries in attendance, the urgency to address adverse effects resulting from climate change has been at the forefront. Ironically, however, nearly 60% of the menu for COP26 attendees was meat and dairy-based.


