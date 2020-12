Iranian hackers claim to have broken into Israeli start-up Habana Labs

Intel , the American multinational corporation and technology company, acquired Habana Labs for a whopping $2 billion in December 2019, a couple of months after the start-up announced its new training chip, Gaudi, which achieved record performance based on industry standards to enable scaling to process very large AI models, according to Forbes. Habana Labs

was Intel's second-largest buyout in Israel after its 2017 acquisition of Mobileye for $15.3 billion.

Because the start-up is Intel-owned, the hackers' claim about their access to the Domain Controller suggests that they may have been able to have gained access to Intel as well, according to Calcalist.