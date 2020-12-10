Unprecedented Israeli turnout for Dubai’s GITEX hi-tech confab

The sea of Israelis in Dubai this week was hard to miss. At Dubai International Airport the men assigned to help guide people to the check-in area they should use were already saying “six” in Hebrew to send people to the right walkway. In Dubai mall, after passing the skating rink and massive toy store, Hebrew was common as people stood in awe at the immense shopping canyon.A fifteen-minute drive from the mall takes one to the World Trade Center of Dubai where the GITEX Technology Week is taking place. In some ways GITEX is like any other giant conference devoted to technology or business, except that this year’s pandemic has toned down expectations for these kinds of gatherings. After a year of missed opportunities, the organizers say, “it’s time to do business again.” In person. Live. Five major tech shows gathered for the first time this year focusing on cybersecurity and blockchain and other technology innovations. There were 1,200 exhibitors from 60 countries from the 6-10 of December gathered in the heart of Dubai. From artificial intelligence to cloud computing, everything was on display. Israelis, for the first time publicly, were exhibiting in masses. There were around 130 companies listed as part of a massive delegation that was supported by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Export Institute and Ministry of Economy and Industry in cooperation with Bank Hapoalim. There were a plethora of companies represented, from PickApp which is an intelligent farm management solution to larger companies, such as Pelephone. The Israeli section of the show included a lounge in one of the halls as a giant hall set aside for a major presentation during the middle of the week. After the event there were performances at the opera house. Israel brought its best face to GITEX and shined. A delegation of Israeli start-ups exhibited at the GITEX Future Stars Exhibition area. MEA Consulting, a Tel Aviv based consulting business, brought the delegation to the UAE Around 70 entrepreneurs came as part of the MEA consulting delegation. MEA says that it “provides marketing consulting and business development services, has been active in promoting business activities between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” George Giles, Co-founder of MEA Consulting said "we are excited to take part in this historic moment and lead 20 startups and more than 70 entrepreneurs and technology leaders in the Israeli startup eco-system.” I met George and Gil Kraiem at the entrance to GITEX. The show is so large that one can get easily lost amid all the robots and screens showing new technology. At one booth Ken Zweibel, CEO of Eyecon said he was here for the first time. “We see this as a great gateway into the Middle East,” he said. Eyecon helps with visual caller ID. It was a great show, he noted, a common theme that Israeli companies agreed with. Moovex, another company that streamlines mobility efficiency. Speaking with the Moovex delegation the innovators said they were looking forward to adapting to the UAE and the new environment here. At IGIN numerous people were crowding around a machine that one can put their hands in and which helps aid putting on cloves of the kind worn in hospitals. It makes the “tedious task of wearing disposable gloves easier than ever,” the company says. The company was also excited to be there and they said they had met people from all over the world, including countries Israel has no relations with.The overall feeling at GITEX was that Israel has entered a new world through the Abraham Accords and this is giving many countries that might have been hostile to Israel a chance to meet and see the innovations that Israelis are creating. It made Israel and the companies feel part of the region in a way that is unusual and unprecedented.