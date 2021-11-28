The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Is it legal to bring Shin Bet back into coronavirus tracking? - analysis

A close eye will have to be kept on whether the upcoming Knesset law defines criteria and numbers of infections for what a broader outbreak would be.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 19:27
Incoming Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar. (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Incoming Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar.
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
When the government authorized the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Sunday to get back into the coronavirus tracking basis, it broke the law.
After that unequivocal and disturbing statement, there is some consolation in that the government broke the law in a thoughtful and limited manner as possible, and much of the general public would probably support the move.
How can one make sense of these two seemingly contradictory statements?
Let’s start with the law.
Between March 2000 and March 2001, the High Court of Justice and the Knesset both issued a number of rulings about whether and to what extent the Shin Bet could be in the tracking coronavirus business.
SECURITY SURVEILLANCE monitors. Privacy advocates argue that even if the official transfer of data does not identify individuals, anyone who wants to abuse the information to invade an individual’s privacy can do so with ease (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)SECURITY SURVEILLANCE monitors. Privacy advocates argue that even if the official transfer of data does not identify individuals, anyone who wants to abuse the information to invade an individual’s privacy can do so with ease (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
The problem at the outset is that the Shin Bet Law authorizes the agency to combat terrorism, not to track its own citizens, who might be sick, or might have come into contact with someone who was sick.
In addition, at least dating back to some CIA and FBI agents’ abuse of power in the 1970s regarding American citizens’ rights, most democracies have been wary of allowing intelligence agencies to have anything to do with their own citizens.
Yet, when the WHO declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and the whole world suddenly shut down, the government of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the Shin Bet’s tracking of COVID-19-infected citizens on the basis of Israel’s emergency regulations.
Though in the initial stages of the first wave, the High Court and the Knesset were fearful that coronavirus had the potential to demolish society, they eventually started exercising increasing degrees of oversight.
The Knesset was instructed to pass a full law to permit and regulate Shin Bet involvement in coronavirus tracking and the High Court made it clear that the initial reliance on the emergency regulations was a one-off move and would be illegal in the future.
Shin Bet tracking was then turned on and off several times as virus waves hit.
When a new wave came, the High Court and the Knesset held hearings and asked some tough questions, but basically they only pressed to shut off the tracking when waves fell.
Finally, when the third wave almost completely dissipated in spring this year, the Knesset blocked the government from continuing Shin Bet tracking.
Even more significantly, the law that was the basis for Shin Bet tracking since spring 2020 expired in July and nobody tried to get it extended.
Had the government of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu or of his successor, Naftali Bennett, extended the law, they could have legally reinstated Shin Bet tracking on Sunday – even if there were still be questions about the philosophical level whether such a move is healthy for Israeli democracy.
If the government has violated the law, why are there not more alarm bells going off than merely from a small minority of government ministers and human rights NGOs?
The Bennett government has learned from its predecessor’s experience and from prior court and Knesset interventions.
Essentially, Bennett’s plan is that Shin Bet surveillance of the coronavirus will only be in effect without a real legal basis (improperly using the emergency regulations) until Thursday, while the Knesset in the meantime tries to fast-track reauthorizing Shin Bet tracking.  
In addition, if in March 2020 the Shin Bet could track just about anyone who might have come into contact with someone with coronavirus, the current five-day authorization is far more limited.
The Shin Bet can only track those who are already confirmed to be carriers of the new Omicron variant.
Finally, Bennett said that the Shin Bet will only do contract tracing, but will leave enforcement to the police and if Omicron leads to a broader outbreak, the agency will cease its involvement.
Many of these limitations come directly through the High Court’s last ruling on the issue in March.
A close eye will have to be kept on whether the upcoming Knesset law defines criteria and numbers of infections for what a broader outbreak would be, as well as how long the new Knesset law is allowed to run for.
But Bennett has rolled the dice hoping that even as human rights NGOs file petitions against Shin Bet involvement tomorrow, the High Court will not intervene before a new law is passed on Thursday.
And much of the public do not care about potential “slippery slopes” impinging on their privacy rights when they are panicked about the next new amorphous wave.
The broader question, though, that neither Bennett nor Netanyahu ever asked is – assuming some version of COVID-19 will be with us for a couple of years, if not longer, is it legitimate to continue enlisting the Shin Bet for the issue.
No other democracies have done so.
In that light, while the agency may have saved some lives in the early stages of 2020, as vaccines arrived and epidemiological probes improved, it has become increasingly unclear why much of the Israeli political class are so quick and comfortable in using intelligence agencies in ways that other free countries are not.


Tags Shin Bet Coronavirus COVID-19 surveillance Coronavirus Mutation Omicron
