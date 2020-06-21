The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Prize laureate Professor Ze'ev Sternhell passes away at 85

Sternhell, who received the prize for his studies into political sciences, was known worldwide as an expert on fascism.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 21, 2020 11:38
Sternhell (photo credit: Archives JPost)
Sternhell
(photo credit: Archives JPost)
Israel Prize laureate, Professor Ze'ev Sternhell passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 85 from complications following surgery.
He was born in Przemyśl in Poland to a wealthy Jewish family during World War II. His mother and sister were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, leading to Sternhell going to hide with his uncle and aunt in Lviv, Ukraine.
He moved to France after the war, studying in Avignon and moved to Israel in 1951 before finishing his studies. He got his bachelor's degree in 1960 from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in History and Political Sciences. His master's came four years later, and he got his PhD in Paris five years after that. He then became a political sciences professor in the Hebrew University.
Sternhell, who received the prize for his studies into political sciences, was known worldwide as an expert on fascism. He was known to be left-wing in his political beliefs and was attacked for the fact in 2008, when he was lightly injured by a pipe bomb left at the entrance to his Jerusalem home.
Sternhell regularly wrote op-eds for Israel's Haaretz newspaper within which he criticized settlements and annexation.
Maariv contributed to this report.


Tags Hebrew University israel prize professor Left-wing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by