Israel Prize laureate Professor Ze'ev Sternhell passes away at 85

Israel Prize laureate, Professor Ze'ev Sternhell passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 85 from complications following surgery.He was born in Przemyśl in Poland to a wealthy Jewish family during World War II. His mother and sister were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, leading to Sternhell going to hide with his uncle and aunt in Lviv, Ukraine. He moved to France after the war, studying in Avignon and moved to Israel in 1951 before finishing his studies. He got his bachelor's degree in 1960 from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem in History and Political Sciences. His master's came four years later, and he got his PhD in Paris five years after that. He then became a political sciences professor in the Hebrew University.Sternhell, who received the prize for his studies into political sciences, was known worldwide as an expert on fascism. He was known to be left-wing in his political beliefs and was attacked for the fact in 2008, when he was lightly injured by a pipe bomb left at the entrance to his Jerusalem home.Sternhell regularly wrote op-eds for Israel's Haaretz newspaper within which he criticized settlements and annexation.Maariv contributed to this report.