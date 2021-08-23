Israel to cross 1 million COVID infections

Israel is inching toward recording 1 million people who have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began early last year.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 6,467 new infections, bringing the total number to 994,615, putting the country on track to pass the 1 million mark by Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said that 670 patients remained in serious condition and that 6.31% of tests returned positive.

Of those infected, 108 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 6,830.

Israelis receive the coronavirus vaccine in Tel Aviv after the Health Ministry announced that anyone over the age of 16 can now be vaccinated, Feb. 4, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

While the percentage of tests that were positive was high, the Health Ministry noted a drop in the number of infections. The continued drop – attributed to the government campaign to vaccinate Israelis 40 and up with a booster shot as well as the return of the Green Pass – led the cabinet to decide on Sunday night to begin the school year, as planned, on September 1.

According to the plan, students over the age of 12 will be able to be vaccinated on school grounds during school hours, subject to parental approval. Students under the age of 12 will be asked to present a negative coronavirus test result on opening day.