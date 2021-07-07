Israel to purchase four Shaldag fast-class patrol boats

The large-scale procurement deal for the ships will cost about NIS 100 million

“The ships will provide the Navy with a broad response to the threats developing in the maritime battlefield in the coming years,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The new Shaldag fast patrol ships, designed to offer an immediate response and high-speed interceptions to maritime threats, are capable of maneuvering and operating advanced weapons systems. It will join the fleet to support a range of missions such as maritime patrol, interception of terror activities, and more.

The length of the ship will be 32.5 meters, weighing in at 95 tons and with a top speed of 40 knots.

Welcoming the deal, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was “important both in terms of security and society. The purchase of the ships made in Israel indicates the strengthening of the defense industry in Israel.

Israel’s Navy is made up of routine patrol units, submarines (Shayetet 7), naval special forces (Shayetet 13) and missile boats (Shayetet 3). The four new Sa’ar 6 corvette missile ships being integrated into the Navy will give the fleet a total of 15 missile ships along with the aging Sa’ar 5 missile ships that are nearing 30 years old.

Though the Navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps, it has to protect Israel’s largest strategic depth under or over the surface of some 44,000 km of sea, almost double the size of the country. It also has to guard strategic infrastructure such as the natural gas rigs, protect the commercial shipping lanes which bring in 98 percent of Israel’s imports as well as take part in missions far from the country’s borders.

“Despite the budget challenges after about 15 years we are once again building warships in Israeli shipyards,” said Avi Dadon, vice president and head of procurement at the ministry.

The signing of the agreement with Israel Shipyards is a statement of intent by the Defense Ministry, Dadon said, adding “I welcome the partnership, which will strengthen both security and industry and employment in the north of the country."

Chairman of the Israel Shipyards, Sami Katsav said that the deal shows the contribution of Israel shipyards to the country’s national security.

"We are proud that we can serve the Navy, the Defense Ministry and the State of Israel,” he said. “This significant order constitutes a seal of approval for the company's quality and professionalism as a supplier of advanced vessels to governments and security forces around the world and will assist defense exports from the State of Israel.”

Shaldag-class Mark V patrol boats have been used by at least 10 navies all over the world since it was first designed in 1989 including the Philippines, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Senegal and Nigeria.

Designed to carry between 10-14 crew on board, the Shaldag MAK 4 can carry optional payloads and be armed with a 23mm-25mm Typhoon automatic gun, two Mini-Typhoon heavy machine guns and eight short-range anti-ship missiles.