Israeli health system prepares for snake season by getting antidotes

Israel's health system is preparing to deal with the upcoming reemergence of snakes in May, by purchasing antidotes that counter the venom of the two most common snake types in Israel. The venom is produced by the Israeli company Kamada as part of an agreement with the Health Ministry to allow for comprehensive treatment of venomous snake bites. The height of snake season is usually in the month of May according to Health Ministry estimates, with 58% of snakes bites taking place in central Israel, 33% in southern Israel, and 9% in northern Israel.
Kamada is an Israeli company specializing in developing medicine which is being used to treat people who have received organ transplants and other rare diseases. Snakes are considered protected animals and serve as an important part of the ecosystem, as they tend to assist in exterminating various pests and rodents, and harming them is against the law.
The Nature and Parks Authority recommends to the public that should they encounter a snake while traveling, leave it alone and keep a safe distance. Should a person find a snake in his own yard, it is best to call a professional snake catcher who has a permit to capture it.