The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli scientists aim to ‘see’ cancer in our blood

A new collaboration between an Israeli biotech company, Sight Diagnostics, and Shaare Zedek aims to provide early detection of blood cancers by analyzing images of blood cells.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 10, 2021 21:35
The team at Sight Diagnostics working (photo credit: COURTESY SIGHT DIAGNOSTICS)
The team at Sight Diagnostics working
(photo credit: COURTESY SIGHT DIAGNOSTICS)
A new collaboration between an Israeli biotech company and one of its hospitals aims to provide early detection of blood cancers by analyzing images of blood cells and using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.
Sight Diagnostics has announced a partnership with Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek to differentiate between different types of atypical lymphocytes – malignant cancer-causing lymphocytes and reactive lymphocytes that are fighting infectious diseases. 
Sight will be using its OLO device that can perform a complete blood count (CBC) in a matter of minutes with just two drops of blood. The CBC is the most commonly ordered blood test. OLO creates a digital version of a blood sample by capturing more than 1,000 highly detailed images from the drops of blood. It then interprets them using AI algorithms.
“Sight’s innovative technology is unique in its capacity to provide morphological analysis of the various types of blood cells as well as  detecting minor morphological changes in order to rapidly and accurately differentiate between the different cell types,” a release by the company explained. 
Differentiating between different types of lymphocytes continues to challenge hematological specialists because both malignant and reactive lymphocytes have remarkably similar characteristics. However, detecting malignant lymphocytes as fast as possible could help doctors catch blood cancer earlier, potentially making treatment more successful. 
Barak Bringoltz, Algorithm R&D manager at Sight Diagnostics, explained: “White blood cells are responsible for protecting us. Lymphocytes represent 20%-40% of all white blood cells. When the body senses some sort of infection, these guys go into action, and they become reactive.”
When they react, their appearance changes. They become larger and their shape is altered. They start to look similar to the way abnormal or malignant lymphocytes look in a person’s blood. Malignant lymphocytes are tied to leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancers. 
“Sometimes they look so similar it is hard to differentiate between these two types,” Bringoltz told The Jerusalem Post. “The purpose of the research we are doing with Shaare Zedek is to develop the machine learning-artificial intelligence algorithms to detect atypical lymphocytes in the bloodstream and differentiate them into those likely to be reactive versus malignant.” 
To get this done, Sight’s R&D team will analyze the images of the blood cells that will be collected during the course of the research. They will employ AI-based algorithms to cross-reference the visual information with the clinical data from the hospital. 
Sight has been working with Shaare Zedek for around five years, Bringoltz said, and much of the data the company uses for benchmarking, testing, and finding any performance gaps already comes from the hospital.
“From that point of view, the collaboration with Shaare Zedek is paramount for us,” Bringoltz said.
"This research represents another chapter in the productive, well-established collaboration with Shaare Zedek Medical Center,” added Sight’s Executive Vice President Yochay Eshel. “It is an important step in our endeavor to continue developing Sight’s blood diagnostic technologies for clinical fields with a visual signature in the blood.”
When will the company be able to provide answers?
According to Bringoltz, within six months to eight months “we should be able to have some statement about whether we are able to distinguish some of these malignancies.”


Tags cancer hospital shaare zedek medical center Artificial intelligence blood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The US war in Afghanistan is over, but who won?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by