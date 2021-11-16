The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis living in, visiting Turkey apprehensive after latest arrests

Natali and Mordy Oaknin were arrested on counts of suspected espionage after the couple was caught taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential palace.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 01:55
Remote view of Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Remote view of Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
In the midst of the arrests of Israeli citizens Natali and Mordy Oaknin in Istanbul, Turkey last Thursday, Israelis who live in or plan to travel to Turkey have grown concerned about the situation, with many canceling planned trips to Turkey and Israelis located in Turkish cities reporting increased anxiety and fear.
Carolyn Bar-Shalom, who has been to Istanbul several times and is currently vacationing there, told Maariv that “my friends and I usually speak Hebrew during trips to Turkey, (but) this time we would speak Russian or Georgian, and we also try (not to) say that we are from Israel, because we are afraid to take unnecessary risks.”
“If I was in Turkey three weeks or six months ago, then I would feel completely safe, now I feel less safe because I see that such a delusional case can happen to anyone,” said Etty Katsav, an Israeli who currently resides in Turkey.
Vered Shevach, an expert on Turkish culture and owner of the tourism company, shared some of the concerns mentioned. "Since the case began to make headlines in the country, many Israelis have begun to be afraid to go to Turkey. There are those who hesitate to travel, and some even cancel flights."
Natali and Mordy Oaknin were arrested on counts of suspected espionage after the couple was caught taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidential palace. Police initially recommended deporting them, though prosecutors decided to charge them on counts of “political or military espionage.” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the Oaknins are “two innocent citizens who accidentally ended up in a complex situation.”
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR/FILE PHOTO)Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR/FILE PHOTO)
Some Israelis, however, do not feel the situation will impact their current plans in the Middle Eastern nation of over 84 million.
"The attitude here is amazing," says Nathaniel Buda, an Israeli who lives in Turkey. "You do not feel anything from this event, on the contrary, when you enter the store and the seller hears from you that you are from Israel - the attitude is better, they serve you their tea and food, and they are warm people."
Most Turkish residents are possibly unaware of the story entirely, Shevach further explained to Maariv.
"The Turkish media does not report this at all. On Tuesday, there was a miserable single report on Turkish television that two Israelis had been captured who would probably release them in a few days, and the written media wrote that the Israeli media was lying and telling distorted stories about the Israeli couple.
While the story remains of enormous importance in Israeli media, Israeli and local resident Yiftach Maoz believes there won’t be a notable long-term impact. "When this affair is over, Israelis will return to Turkey as usual, because this is an exceptional case, and I believe Israelis will not give up Turkey so easily in the long run."
"It is important that Israelis know how to behave in Istanbul by taking a guide from the local rules," concludes Shevach. "We need to find out in advance where we are going, what the code of conduct is, especially when it comes to a foreign country, especially a Muslim country. We need to know in advance how to behave, how we are expected to dress in the streets, and in what places it is allowed to be photographed.


Tags Israel Tourism Turkey espionage Erdogan Turkey Israel Turkey israeli spy Israel-Turkey relations Israeli tourist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by