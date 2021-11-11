Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for photographing presidential palace

An Israeli couple in their 40s was recently arrested in Istanbul, Turkey, after photographing a compound where photography was forbidden. The case has not been reported by Turkish media, but according to some reports, the compound in question is the palace of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

The case is being handled by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but so far the Turkish authorities have not provided any official information about the arrest, and therefore the couple is currently missing. According to Walla!, the Israelis, Egged drivers from Modi'in, sent the photos they took to a family WhatsApp group. The picture of the palace was apparently taken as a ship passed nearby.

The two did not know that photographing the compound was a violation of the law. The woman's family filed a complaint about her absence after they had lost contact with the couple and they did not return to Israel last night as planned. Lawyer Nir Jaslowitz, representing the couple, said: "My client's arrest is unnecessary. Their crime lies in having photographed Erdogan's palace during an innocent voyage. This is the rare case that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must do everything in its power to ensure that Israeli citizens are not detained outside the state's borders for justice."

According to Ynet, President Isaac Herzog ' adviser spoke with family members of the couple about aid in securing the couple's release.

"Their son is a 5-year-old boy on the autistic spectrum," said one family member to Ynet. "His mother would call him every few hours and talk to him on Skype. Now he is in shock and constantly asks 'Where are Dad and Mom'. We don't know what to tell him, and it breaks our hearts."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey March 4, 2021. (credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)