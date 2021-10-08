Israel’s ‘Green Classroom’ COVID outline to start on Sunday

Israeli children living in green cities will no longer have to enter isolation if one of their classmates catches coronavirus, according to a decision announced late Thursday night by the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry.

According to the outline, starting Sunday, if a student in these cities tests positive for COVID, everyone in the class will be asked to take a PCR test. Everyone whose test is negative will be able to return to their normal school routine but test with a rapid antigen test daily to ensure they don’t have the virus.

Students will test for seven days and then take a second PCR test to confirm they are virus free. If they are, then the whole class can resume learning.

The majority of the country is green - 1,074 municipalities, compared to 18 red, 67 orange and 205 yellow.

The goal of the Green Class program is to keep children out of isolation after several studies highlighted the negative impact of quarantine on kids. Moreover, it harms the economy because often parents have to miss work to stay home with their children.

Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

In September, Israel peaked with around 155,000 students in isolation.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry reported that there were more than 92,000 children and teachers in isolation and that 1,359 students had tested positive the day before.