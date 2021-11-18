The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's what if? Would Netanyahu have brought the Oaknins home? - analysis

A look at this week if the last government's rotation for prime minister with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz had taken place.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 10:35

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 11:01
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu votes in the September 2019 election. (photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE/POOL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu votes in the September 2019 election.
(photo credit: HEIDI LEVINE/POOL/REUTERS)
Imagine an alternate world in which Benjamin Netanyahu honored his rotation agreement and Benny Gantz would have replaced him as prime minister on Wednesday.
In the days ahead of the rotation, Netanyahu would have taken advantage of the arrest of Mordi and Natali Oaknin in Turkey to display a diplomatic and political show of force. He would have delivered a dramatic address in which he would have threatened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 
In a hyped-up press conference carried live during the networks' 8 pm prime time newscasts, there would have been bluster, visual aides, and perhaps even the Likud faction applauding to help carry the message home to Netanyahu's political base.
Polls would have been taken indicating that at a sensitive time of international crisis, Israelis wanted their experienced, eloquent strong leader to stay and not hand over power to a neophyte leader like Gantz, who is prone to making embarrassing errors.
The coalition agreement not only said that Gantz would take over for Netanyahu, but also the foreign minister was due to become the Likud's Miri Regev, whose English is not much better than her Turkish. There would have been a political uproar to free Israel from the agreement, which would have overshadowed the efforts to free the Oaknins from their prisons in Turkey.
In a tweet this week, she said the government should stop being silent, declare Turkey an enemy country and stop all flights to Istanbul til the "kidnapped" couple came home.
The Supreme Court would have had to intervene to ensure the transfer of power to Gantz took place. But no one would have been able to intervene to get the forgotten Oaknins transferred from jail after the bridges between Jerusalem and Ankara had been burned. 
Back to the current reality: Because Netanyahu did not honor his deal with Gantz and initiated another election when the Oaknins took their ill-fated photo in Istanbul, Netanyahu was the leader of the opposition. He called the Oaknin family on Saturday night and offered to help, but he was not in a position of power to do anything. 
Instead, Netanyahu's week was very different. He was in a courtroom, not the corridors of power. His main adversary this week was not Erdogan or even Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but his former spokesman Nir Hefetz, who has turned state's witness against him.
At a meeting of the Likud faction on Monday, he did not mention the Oaknins. He spoke about a watered-down term limit bill that would not even apply to him and compared it to Iran, Syria and North Korea.
That same day, Netanyahu was due to deliver an address on the state of the Jewish world at a meeting of the new Knesset Caucus on the Jewish People. There had been thought that he would explain why he retweeted Shas leader Arye Deri's calls for the public to come to the Western Wall to protest the Kotel deal that Netanyahu's own government initiated. 
THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset earlier this year. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset earlier this year. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)
But when it was time for Netanyahu's address, he was in the Knesset gym, two floors underneath the meeting that he did not end up attending.
Without Netanyahu in power, there was quiet diplomacy that proved effective. The Foreign Ministry, which Netanyahu weakened and whose powers he scattered among multiple ministries, got the job done and proved its viability. 
It remains to be seen whether that same new approach of behind the scenes rather than bluster, which worked to bring home the Oaknins, will prove effective on Iran and other sensitive issues.     


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett Turkey Yair Lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should be taught Arabic in schools - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by