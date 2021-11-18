Imagine an alternate world in which Benjamin Netanyahu honored his rotation agreement and Benny Gantz would have replaced him as prime minister on Wednesday.

In the days ahead of the rotation, Netanyahu would have taken advantage of the arrest of Mordi and Natali Oaknin in Turkey to display a diplomatic and political show of force. He would have delivered a dramatic address in which he would have threatened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In a hyped-up press conference carried live during the networks' 8 pm prime time newscasts, there would have been bluster, visual aides, and perhaps even the Likud faction applauding to help carry the message home to Netanyahu's political base.

Polls would have been taken indicating that at a sensitive time of international crisis, Israelis wanted their experienced, eloquent strong leader to stay and not hand over power to a neophyte leader like Gantz, who is prone to making embarrassing errors.

The coalition agreement not only said that Gantz would take over for Netanyahu, but also the foreign minister was due to become the Likud's Miri Regev, whose English is not much better than her Turkish. There would have been a political uproar to free Israel from the agreement, which would have overshadowed the efforts to free the Oaknins from their prisons in Turkey.

In a tweet this week, she said the government should stop being silent, declare Turkey an enemy country and stop all flights to Istanbul til the "kidnapped" couple came home.

The Supreme Court would have had to intervene to ensure the transfer of power to Gantz took place. But no one would have been able to intervene to get the forgotten Oaknins transferred from jail after the bridges between Jerusalem and Ankara had been burned.

Back to the current reality: Because Netanyahu did not honor his deal with Gantz and initiated another election when the Oaknins took their ill-fated photo in Istanbul, Netanyahu was the leader of the opposition. He called the Oaknin family on Saturday night and offered to help, but he was not in a position of power to do anything.

Instead, Netanyahu's week was very different. He was in a courtroom, not the corridors of power. His main adversary this week was not Erdogan or even Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but his former spokesman Nir Hefetz, who has turned state's witness against him.

At a meeting of the Likud faction on Monday, he did not mention the Oaknins. He spoke about a watered-down term limit bill that would not even apply to him and compared it to Iran, Syria and North Korea.

That same day, Netanyahu was due to deliver an address on the state of the Jewish world at a meeting of the new Knesset Caucus on the Jewish People. There had been thought that he would explain why he retweeted Shas leader Arye Deri's calls for the public to come to the Western Wall to protest the Kotel deal that Netanyahu's own government initiated.

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the Knesset earlier this year. (credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)

But when it was time for Netanyahu's address, he was in the Knesset gym, two floors underneath the meeting that he did not end up attending.

Without Netanyahu in power, there was quiet diplomacy that proved effective. The Foreign Ministry, which Netanyahu weakened and whose powers he scattered among multiple ministries, got the job done and proved its viability.