Jellyfish swarms tracked along coastline in Haifa University study

Haifa University is tracking swarms of jellyfish along the coast. The aim is to research whether jellyfish drift in the current or swim on their own

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
JULY 2, 2021 21:39
Multiple jellyfish swarms are being tracked 400 meters off the coast of Israel in a study that is being conducted by the Leon H. Charney School of Marine Sciences of Haifa University

The swarms consist of three different species of jellyfish: the Barrel Jellyfish, the Australian Spotted Jellyfish, and the Nomad Jellyfish, which is a common species to Israel.
The jellyfish are being tracked along the coasts of Ashkelon and Ashdod in southern Israel and Acre in the north, although the course of the swarms' migration cannot yet be determined. This will make it difficult to prepare for their arrival closer to shore. Last year, for instance, thousands of jellyfish rode the waves ashore and camped out at a power plant. This could pose a real danger to the plant's operating systems.
Various methods are being used in tracking the swarms. A light plane was flown along the shore this week to locate the swarms. A research boat was then sailed to the area and further tracking was conducted via drones and a small submarine.
The study being conducted has three objectives. The main question is whether the jellyfish drift with the current or swim on their own. The team is also looking into how jellyfish affect their environment, by eating plankton and releasing natural or poisonous substances into the water, as an example. Lastly, the study is researching the relationship between jellyfish and the germs surrounding them to see if their occasional disappearance from the area is due to a germ that is harmful to them.
In a previous study last year, the School of Marine Sciences conducted a different study on jellyfish to see why they had grown in size compared to previous years. 
For more about the secrets of the sea, the School of Marine Sciences will be holding a conference on July 14-15, 2021 titled: Deep Dive - accessing the sea with Science, Education, and Art (SEA) 


