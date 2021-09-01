Jewish woman stoned near Hebron saved by Palestinians

Three Palestinians saved a Jewish woman who was stoned near Hebron on Tuesday, Ynet reported.

The woman, a 36-year-old mother of six, was driving towards Kiryat Arba when a group of unidentified men attacked her car and threw stones at her.

"I was driving, and suddenly I found myself in the opposite lane with strong pains and blood flowing from my head," she told Ynet. "I went back into my lane, and It's a miracle there wasn't another car.

"When I stopped the car, and I was dripping blood, I tried to see what happened. And that's when I saw a huge rock that hit my foot... I started to cry and scream, those were difficult moments. I tried to call the police and ambulance, but there wasn't any reception.

"Suddenly three Palestinians arrived and tried to help. One of them told me he was a doctor and stopped the bleeding in my head, while another tried to call the rescue forces because he had a Palestinian network that had reception in the area. It went on like this for ten minutes with me just sitting there and them waiting with me."

The woman added that it makes no sense that there is no way to call for help in that area.

Eventually, MDA showed up and took her to the hospital.

"It's a miracle that I was saved," she said to Ynet. "I almost died and I cannot believe it."