Khartoum agrees to accept Sudanese migrants deported from Israel – report

Thousands of Sudanese nationals have illegally entered Israel in the past 15 years, and about 6,000 remain.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 09:40
African migrants wait in line for the opening of the Population and Immigration Authority office in Bnei Brak, Israel February 4, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Sudan’s government has agreed to accept large numbers of migrants who illegally entered Israel, following the announced normalization between the countries, Army Radio reported on Sunday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to appoint a professional committee to draw up plans to repatriate Sudanese migrants and asylum-seekers, according to the report.
Senior Israel officials said that, during the talks ahead of last week’s normalization announcement, Sudanese officials agreed to the migrants’ return, and Israel seeks to repatriate “as many as possible.”
The Prime Minister’s Office would not confirm or deny the report.
As of Saturday night, a spokesman for Interior Minister Arye Deri said it was yet unknown whether there would be an agreement with Sudan to deport migrants, and another Israeli official said "the issue is still ahead of us."
The joint statement between Israel, Sudan and the US announcing the establishment of ties, released on Friday, mentions that the delegations from Jerusalem and Khartoum will meet in the coming weeks, and "migration issues” are among the topics they will discuss.
Thousands of Sudanese nationals have illegally entered Israel in the past 15 years, and about 6,000 remain. They could not be deported previously, because of the humanitarian situation in their country and because Israel did not have ties with Sudan.
On Friday, Sudan became the third Arab state in less than three months to announce ties with Israel.
Hours earlier, the US officially removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, after it paid $335 million in compensation for American victims of terror and their families.
Netanyahu highlighted the “great turnaround,” these ties symbolize, in that Khartoum was the site of the 1967 Arab League “three nos” declaration of no peace, no recognition and no negotiations with Israel.
“Today Khartoum has said, ‘Yes to peace with Israel, yes to recognition of Israel and yes to normalization with Israel,’” Netanyahu said. “This is a new era, an era of true peace; a peace that is expanding with other Arab countries, with three of them joining in recent weeks… We are expanding the circle of peace. What excitement; there should be more."
Sudan's current, transitional government came after longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir was toppled last year, and it seeks to shift the country toward democracy.


