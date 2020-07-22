Knesset approves bill to ban conversion therapy

The Knesset approved a bill to ban psychologists from practicing conversion therapy in Israel on Wednesday, amid a stormy Knesset plenum.The legislation, proposed by Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, would take away the license of psychologists who uses conversion therapy, fine them and send them to jail for repeat offenses. Blue and White decided to support the bill shortly before the vote. "We promised and we upheld. Conversion therapy was born in sin and its place is outside of the law and the public norm.""Shame and disgrace" shouted some MKs after the bill passed, as a number of MKs began to applaud.Earlier this month, Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) threatened punitive sanctions against three gay MKs in the coalition who voted for a bill that would have allowed male gay couples to adopt children from surrogate mothers in Israel. The coalition opposed the bill.Similar attempts to ban conversion therapy in Israel have failed in the past.Labor MK Merav Michaeli stressed the bill "should have passed a long time ago."Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish spoke out against the bill, saying it was "extraneous," as the bill singles out psychologists and not others who do conversion therapy for a criminal punishment.Kish added that a psychologist can already be punished with a disciplinary offense for doing conversion therapy under the current law. Horowitz subsequently agreed to drop the criminal punishment from the bill and Kish stated that this showed that the bill was "political statement" and the government was "completely opposed" to any criminal punishment.After Kish's statements, Horowitz stressed that the bill would remain as it was originally proposed, including the criminal punishment, and any changes should be negotiated and discussed only after the bill is passed.