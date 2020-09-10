The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Kosovo and Serbia - Israel’s Balkan blunder

To fully comprehend the sensitivity of the matter, just consider how important the Kosovo issue is to Belgrade, with whom Israel has been cultivating increasingly warm relations in recent years.

By MICHAEL FREUND  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 12:37
A WOMAN passes a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and text reading ‘Kosovo is Serbia,’ in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 4 (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
A WOMAN passes a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and text reading ‘Kosovo is Serbia,’ in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 4
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
In a stunning reversal of policy last week, Israel yielded to American pressure and formally recognized the Serbian province of Kosovo as an independent state.
While much of the media greeted this development with excitement and even a bit of glee, we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be fooled into thinking that it was a wise decision. It most assuredly was not. By recognizing Kosovo, Israel has committed a major Balkan blunder, one that is not only an affront to history, justice and common sense, but which also undermines the Jewish state’s own national interests and is likely to boomerang against us.
The move was first announced on September 4 by US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in the presence of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as well as Avdullah Hoti, the self-styled Prime Minister of Kosovo, during the signing of an economic normalization agreement.
It marked a sharp U-turn in the Israeli position. For more than 12 years, ever since Kosovo illegally and unilaterally declared that it was seceding from Serbia on February 17, 2008, Israel had refused to back an independent Kosovo out of principle, and with good reason.
To begin with, Kosovo is part and parcel of Serbia, both legally and constitutionally. To countenance its secession is to interfere in the internal affairs of another country, which is rarely a prudent step. How much more so is this the case in the Balkans, where border disputes, ethnic tensions and complex historical processes only further complicate the situation.
To fully comprehend the sensitivity of the matter, just consider how important the Kosovo issue is to Belgrade, with whom Israel has been cultivating increasingly warm relations in recent years.
Put simply, Kosovo is to Serbs what Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria are to Jews: the cradle of the nation, the place where it all began.
Over 800 years ago, Kosovo was the heartland of Serbia, and it served as its cultural, spiritual and administrative center until the fateful Battle of Kosovo Polje in 1389, when the Ottoman Turks defeated the Serbs and their allies.
Eventually, Albanian migrants displaced the Serbian residents of the area, and they now constitute the overwhelming majority of Kosovo’s population. But the province’s territory is dotted with ancient Serbian churches, monasteries and monuments. For Serbs, forgoing Kosovo would be akin to carving out their collective beating heart, a central organ that is vital to their national heritage and identity.
Hence, even though Serbia agreed at the White House to boost economic cooperation with Kosovo, they firmly refused to accede to its statehood, standing firm on their right to their ancestral land.
Israeli recognition of Kosovo is an insult to Serbia and it threatens to cast a shadow over the improved relations between the two countries.
It also sets a dangerous precedent that could easily be turned around and used against the Jewish state.
After all, if Kosovars can unilaterally split apart Serbia to create their own country, why can’t Palestinians in Judea or Israeli Arabs in the Galilee do the same?
Kosovo has sought to justify its demand for independence much in the same way that the Palestinians have: by invoking the right to self-determination.
But where this right begins and ends in international relations is of course a thorny and perilous issue.
Indeed, just what exactly are its limits?
For example, as a matter of principle, could residents of Brooklyn claim to be a unique nation with their own history, geography, cuisine and even accent, and seek to break away from the US and form their own country?
Or how about Catalonians in Spain, Corsicans in France, or Scots in the United Kingdom, many of whom would like to establish independent nations?
If every ethnic minority were permitted to exercise the right to self-determination, it would spark an endless round of chaos across the globe.
Over the years, by opposing Kosovar independence as a matter of principle, Israel could reasonably argue that it was upholding a consistent position, one that upheld the inviolability of sovereign borders. But after recognizing Kosovo, that consistency is now a thing of the past.    
To be sure, the agreement announced last week is not without benefit to Israel, as both Serbia and Muslim-majority Kosovo have committed to opening embassies in Jerusalem, further strengthening the international legitimacy of the Holy City’s status as the capital of the Jewish state. Vucic and Hoti also agreed to outlaw the Hezbollah terrorist movement.
And coming just weeks after the announcement regarding the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, it lends an air of progress to changes underway in this part of the world.  
But the fact remains that this has come at a very high price.
As Arthur Koll, Israel’s former ambassador to Serbia, told The Media Line, “We’re not connected to the Balkan conflict, and we’re not supposed to be.”
“I’m not sure it’s in Israel’s interest to get mixed up in this deal,” Koll said, adding, “We’re paying a price by surrendering a principle of ours, a long-standing policy. It’s a step that might have future repercussions for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.”
By recognizing Kosovo, Israel dealt a blow to its relations with Serbia, undermined its own position on Palestinian self-determination and inserted itself into a dispute where it does not belong.
Rather than embracing Kosovo, Israel should be cultivating ties with Serbs, with whom Jews have a long and shared history of friendship and mutual respect.
Sadly, with elections in the US less than two months away, and Washington’s need to register foreign policy successes, politics have once again triumphed over principle.
The writer, who served as deputy communications director in the Prime Minister’s Office under Benjamin Netanyahu during his first term, is president of the Israel Serbia Friendship Association.


Tags Israel serbia kosovo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by