Leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis warn of spike in COVID infections

Rabbis Kanievsky and Edelstein urge worshippers to pray outdoors.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 4, 2021 10:40
SPREADING PRAYER and love from the Western Wall.
Due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections nationally and the spike in infections in the ultra-Orthodox sector in particular, two of the most senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis in Israel called on the ultra-Orthodox community on Monday to increase their vigilance in observing social distancing. 
 
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the two leading rabbis of the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox community, said that the ultra-Orthodox public should adhere to the guidelines to stop the spread of infection and prevent a situation in which prayer and Torah learning is stopped.
 
The two rabbis said in particular that the elderly and people in high-risk groups should avoid indoor areas and try to pray outdoors, as should anyone else able to do so.
 
They added that “People must be extremely strict not to congregate in a dangerous manner at celebrations and any other gathering, and celebrations must be held with the required distancing and without crowding.” 
 
In addition, the rabbis said anyone who has even the slightest concern that they might be infected should avoid public place including Torah study centers, synagogues or educational institutions. 
 
And they repeated their call for the ultra-Orthodox public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus
 
The urging of Kanievsky and Edelstein comes as infection rates in the ultra-Orthodox community have spiked once again, and have reached a quarter of all infections despite the sector comprising only 12 percent of the general population.  
 
Head of the Health Ministry’s coronavirus department for the ultra-Orthodox community Roni Numa said on Sunday that the rate of positive tests in the sector had spiked dramatically from 5% to 15% over the last three weeks. 
 
The positive test rate in the general population is 14%. 
 
Numa also noted that out of 94 samples tested nationally for the so-called British mutation which is significantly more infectious than the original coronavirus strain 18 have come back positive, 13 - 14 of which were from the ultra-Orthodox sector.


