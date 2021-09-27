The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud: Bennett spoke empty words in empty auditorium

The party contrasted Netanayahu's UN speeches that it said swayed international public opinion with Bennett's, which it called "empty words delivered in an empty auditorium."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 17:54
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives ahead of his speech at the UN General Assembly, September 27, 2021 (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives ahead of his speech at the UN General Assembly, September 27, 2021
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
The Likud accused Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of airing Israel's dirty laundry to the world in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.
In a statement retweeted by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the party criticized Bennett for speaking about the formation of a unity government. 
"Bennett spoke about the need for Israeli unity and brotherly love but he divides Israeli citizens against themselves," the Likud said. "Since when does an Israeli prime minister raise internal political issues at the top of his agenda on an international stage?"
The party contrasted Netanayahu's UN speeches that it said swayed international public opinion with Bennett's, which it called "empty words delivered in an empty auditorium."
"Bennett displayed what the world thinks about an inexperienced Israeli politician with six mandates," the Likud said. "Like a tree that falls in the forest that no one sees, hears or cares about."
Netanyahu himself reacted to the address by tweeting a picture of himself at his last UNGA speech in New York and quoting a line from Bennett's speech that was very similar to one he himself once used on the same stage.  
Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman said the speech indicated that Bennett was looking for a new political base after tricking the base that got him elected. 
"The previous government was much more diverse than the current," Rothman said. "Retroactively, we might discover that the world liked us."
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration describing Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration describing Iran's ability to create a nuclear weapon as he addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. (credit: REUTERS/KEITH BEDFORD)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said "Bennett's speech was an address all Israelis could be proud of, highlighting that Israel is a country that is looking forward, contributing to the world, seeking peace and uncompromising on its security." 
Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman (Yamina) said the people of Israel are behind Bennett. 
But Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman slammed Bennett for not mentioning the Palestinians.
"Bennet proved at the UN that he is Netanyahu's successor," she wrote. "Ignoring the occupation and the existence of the Palestinian people, claims of Israeli ethical superiority and warmongering against Iran were the principles of Netanyahu's right-wing government, and they guide Bennett's government as well. Only changing direction away from the path of the Right will bring peace and security to both nations."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett United Nations United Nations General Assembly
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by