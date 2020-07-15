Coalition chairman Miki Zohar sent a message to Blue and White MKs, threatening that the coalition will fall apart and Israel will be forced to go to elections once more if their members vote for Ayelet Shaked as the judges appointment committee and not for the Likud candidate, Osnat Hila Mark, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Wednesday.The vote for the committee will be an anonymous vote, while Likud received information that some Blue and White members are not going to be supporting Hila Mark, violating the coalition agreements. That is despite the fact that some Likud members also plan to vote for Shaked, KAN reported. According to the reports, Blue and White officials sent a message to all their MKs, requesting that they vote for the Likud candidate, after believing that Zohar's threat had been genuine.The rift between Blue and White and Likud is becoming more and more evident, when an unnamed Likud official spoke against Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party late Tuesday, claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is furious with him."The lack of responsibility by Blue and White is leading to a full lockdown, due to political considerations which are hindering the necessary steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and save lives," the official said."Gantz and Blue and White must cease these political games regarding the coronavirus, which are risking the lives of the citizens of Israel. Since the unity government requires agreement between the Likud and Blue and White, they torpedo any decision that does not match their populist considerations," the official added. An unnamed Blue and White responded to these claims, and said that instead of not taking responsibility for handling the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu should allow the IDF to take care of the situation.