The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud threatens elections if coalition votes Ayelet Shaked for judges panel

Blue and White officials sent a message to all their MKs, requesting that they vote for the Likud candidate, after believing that Zohar's threat had been genuine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2020 08:33
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar sent a message to Blue and White MKs, threatening that the coalition will fall apart and Israel will be forced to go to elections once more if their members vote for Ayelet Shaked as the judges appointment committee and not for the Likud candidate, Osnat Hila Mark, Reshet Bet Radio reported on Wednesday.
The vote for the committee will be an anonymous vote, while Likud received information that some Blue and White members are not going to be supporting Hila Mark, violating the coalition agreements. That is despite the fact that some Likud members also plan to vote for Shaked, KAN reported.
According to the reports, Blue and White officials sent a message to all their MKs, requesting that they vote for the Likud candidate, after believing that Zohar's threat had been genuine.
The rift between Blue and White and Likud is becoming more and more evident, when an unnamed Likud official spoke against Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party late Tuesday, claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is furious with him.
"The lack of responsibility by Blue and White is leading to a full lockdown, due to political considerations which are hindering the necessary steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and save lives," the official said.
"Gantz and Blue and White must cease these political games regarding the coronavirus, which are risking the lives of the citizens of Israel. Since the unity government requires agreement between the Likud and Blue and White, they torpedo any decision that does not match their populist considerations," the official added.
An unnamed Blue and White responded to these claims, and said that instead of not taking responsibility for handling the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu should allow the IDF to take care of the situation.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud ayelet shaked miki zohar Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by