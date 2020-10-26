The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Major distributor to begin selling Israeli Golan Heights wine in UAE

"We are excited to be the Israeli winery that will "open the gate" and introduce the residents and guests of the UAE in Dubai, the Israeli wine industry," the Golan Heights Winery's CEO said.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 18:12
The Golan Heights Winery whooshed onto the Israeli wine scene like a comet. (photo credit: KFIR HARAVI)
(photo credit: KFIR HARAVI)
Starting this Thursday, wines from the Golan Heights Winery will be stocked on shelves of stores in the UAE, a result of the recent normalization deal with Israel. 
The wines will be sold through the local marketing company African + Eastern (A&E). The company is considered a major importer and distributor in the field of wine and alcohol in the Emirates and the Persian Gulf, and represents some of the leading wine and alcohol brands in the world.
Starting this Thursday, the winery's wines will be marketed in wine shops, hotels, leading restaurants and many other popular centers where there is a great demand for wines. The wines will be available first in Dubai, and will soon be deployed to the additional emirates. A&E will market a variety of wines from the winery's leading series - Jordan, Gamla and Mount Hermon.
For over three decades, the Golan Heights Winery has been exporting wines to many countries around the world and is considered the leading Israeli winery in exporting wines to various worldwide markets.
However, a distribution agreement with a market that, until now, was completely blocked for Israeli wines, especially those made in the controversial Golan Heights region, is unique and is expected to lead to breakthroughs for other Israeli wineries as well.
Jason Dixon, CEO of A&E, said of the agreement that "the Golan Heights Winery is one of the leading and most decorated wineries in Israel and we are excited to bring our customers in the United Arab Emirates their unique wines. This is a historic launch and we look forward to a successful and long-term collaboration with the Golan Heights Winery."
Yair Shapira, CEO of the Golan Heights Winery said that "the signing of the distribution agreement with A&E is a particularly exciting historical moment for the Israeli wine industry and for us in particular. As a winery leading the quality wine revolution in Israel, we are excited to be the Israeli winery that will "open the gate" and introduce the residents and guests of the UAE in Dubai, the Israeli wine industry." 
"This is a breakthrough and entry into a new market with unique and interesting potential. We see A&E as a significant partner along the way and look forward to continued fruitful and prosperous cooperation," Shapira concluded.


