The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Major flaws shown in Shirbit's handling of hack - report

The report stated that in handling the incident, Shirbit's "every decision over time was a mistake."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 18, 2020 18:55
Hackers and cybersecurity (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hackers and cybersecurity
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Major failures were found in Israeli insurance company Shirbit's preparedness and handling of the major cyberattack it was victim to earlier this month. That, as well as weak regulation of the necessary cyber risk management standards, may have contributed to the severity of the hack, according to a new report.
The report refers to details released until December 8 and was written by CSFI fellow and cybersecurity consultant, Einat Meyron. It states that "the sequence of failures that led to such bad management of the incident and with it bad decision-making, indicate a lack of  understanding and experience in dealing with cyber  incidents. [Shirbit's] every decision over time was a  mistake."
This is not a problem that is unique to Shirbit according to the report. Companies that win government tenders are held to standards set by the government, putting responsibility on government bodies as well. "The National Cyber Directory also needs to explain how it allowed this to happen," stated the report.
The report found that Shirbit was not prepared for the attack in part due to an insufficient information security incident monitoring service (SOC). The report stated that the system Shirbit used provided service during the work week, leaving the company vulnerable on weekends. This is a "strange decision," according to the report, due to the fact that weekends and holidays are ideal for cyberattacks due to smaller teams working during them.
Another failure of the use of the service was the limited way in which it was used, according to the report. The service was used to monitor but did not offer remote assistance or support. This indicates that the use of the service was intended to meet regulations and "show the regulator [that the company] did what they asked," as opposed to actually offering defense against cyberattacks according to the report.
Shirbit was making use of a number of software solutions and applications  that were not properly installed, some of which were not patched as required, according to the report. The hackers gained access through a known security breach in Pulse VPN software, according to the report. "That's why the attackers could have pulled a lot of  information without [raising] a red flag."
Shirbit's reaction to the hack also indicated poor handling of the situation according to the report.  "[Information provided by the company in the wake of the attack] proved that the company still doesn't  understand what a cyber-attack is, what is data  breach means, what happened to them and what  they're required to do," the report stated.
The report is not the first time those in the cybersecurity field have levied criticism against Shirbit. Zohar Pinhasi, CEO of the ransomware removal and cybersecurity service MonsterCloud, told The Jerusalem Post that the conversations leaked by Black Shadow show that Shirbit’s representative “has zero experience in negotiating with such attackers.”
“This is another big mistake by Shirbit,” said Pinhasi. “The first rule when communicating with hackers in the field of cyber terrorism is to minimize the interaction, as they cannot be trusted. The fact that they brought the issue of “trust” to the negotiations also proves that Shirbit’s representative has no experience in negotiating in such cases.”

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report


Tags cyber security israel cyber security hack hacker Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Compulsory haredi national service key to changing next government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by