Majority of Israelis believe Capitol violence could happen in Israel

A poll conducted by Menahem Lazer from "Panels Politics" for Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, found that 23% of respondents are sure that such an incident could take place in Israel as well, and another 33% guess that such an incident, that shook the US two days ago, could happen here as well.

Analysis of the survey shows that 77% of those who believe that such an event could take place here as well identify with the center-left bloc, with 28% identifying as right-wing voters. Despite this, 32% don't believe that such events could happen in Israel , but only 7% believe this with complete surety.

The survey also checked from which side of the political map the incident would come from if it did occur. Some 44% of respondents expected that it would come from the right, while 34% believed that it would come from the left.

Analysis of the answers shows that 77% of right-wing voters believe that a violent incident like the one that occurred in Washington would come from the right, compared to 28% of left-wing voters.

Some 48% of right-wing voters believe that left-wing people would be behind an incident like this, if it took place in Israel, compared to just 6% of left-wing voters who believed that such an incident would come from their camp.

Meanwhile, and following the placement of protesters at Balfour very close to the entrance to the prime minister's residence, the Shin Bet and police have held discussions recently on strengthening security arrangements around the residence.

According to the decision, and in view of the unusual events at the Capitol, barbed wire fences were placed inside and outside the prime minister's residence on the metal barriers that stand at the site.

Police confirmed the details and noted that this was an early preparation, but denied that there was a connection to the events in Washington. The Shin Bet refused to comment.