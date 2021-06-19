Meat alternative companies Bio Meat Foodtech, Rilbite sign MOU

The MOU also states that the two companies will sign a full, committed agreement within the next 35 days. As part of the MOU, Rilbite will supply products to BTFM at a pre-determined cost and MFT will have exclusive rights to provide Rilbite products in Israel's retail market.

Rilbite also grants license for the use of its technology, and marketing products as based on its technology. The MOU also stated that Rilbite had made contact with a leading food corporation in Israel in March and was funded by the corporation to the tune of NIS 2 million as part of the companies' cooperation.

Part of this funding was for Rilbite to complete the process of setting up its company in Ashdod by November 2021.

Bio Meat Foodtech is also in talks with a third party that is developing cultured fish products based on the technology that is part of the MOU.

