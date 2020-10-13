The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
More than half of over-65s with COVID are from the ultra-Orthodox community

Many were infected at High Holy Day prayer services • Some 18 residents of the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak have died of coronavirus in just the last six days

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 12:15
HAREDIM BURN garbage and protest enforcement of coronavirus restrictions in Mea She’arim earlier this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
More than half of COVID-19 patients over the age of 65 are ultra-Orthodox, new figures released by the Health Ministry have shown, a large number of whom were infected during prayer services over the High Holy Days.
The ultra-Orthodox community comprises only 12% of the overall population, meaning that the rate of coronavirus infection amongst its elderly is rampant.
At least 18 people in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak died from COVID over the last six days, and 61 people in the city were hospitalized in severe condition on Monday alone.
The percentage of positive tests in the city is also extremely high, standing at 25% more than three times the national average of 7.7%.
In light of the worrying figures, the Health Ministry’s Ultra-Orthodox Public Advocacy Desk has launched a new information campaign calling for extra diligence in observing the health guidelines in order to reduce infection and protect seniors in particular.
“Do not forsake me in old age,” the ministry's ad implores, with a picture of an elderly man holding a cane.
“They are the ones who sacrificed for us all their lives, they were there for us day and night; taught, educated and took care of us. They are our mothers and fathers,” it continues, urging people to obey the COVID health regulations.


