More than half of COVID-19 patients over the age of 65 are ultra-Orthodox, new figures released by the Health Ministry have shown, a large number of whom were infected during prayer services over the High Holy Days. The ultra-Orthodox community comprises only 12% of the overall population, meaning that the rate of coronavirus infection amongst its elderly is rampant. At least 18 people in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak died from COVID over the last six days, and 61 people in the city were hospitalized in severe condition on Monday alone. The percentage of positive tests in the city is also extremely high, standing at 25% more than three times the national average of 7.7%. In light of the worrying figures, the Health Ministry’s Ultra-Orthodox Public Advocacy Desk has launched a new information campaign calling for extra diligence in observing the health guidelines in order to reduce infection and protect seniors in particular. “Do not forsake me in old age,” the ministry's ad implores, with a picture of an elderly man holding a cane.“They are the ones who sacrificed for us all their lives, they were there for us day and night; taught, educated and took care of us. They are our mothers and fathers,” it continues, urging people to obey the COVID health regulations.
